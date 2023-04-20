

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The euro rose to a 3-day high of 1.6353 against the Australian dollar and a 1-week high of 1.4762 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6313 and 1.4742, respectively.



Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the euro advanced to 0.8819 and 0.9838 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8802 and 0.9829, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the euro edged up to 1.0961 and 147.83 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0954 and 147.55, respectively.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.64 against the aussie, 1.49 against the loonie, 0.89 against the pound, 1.00 against the franc, 1.10 against the greenback and 149.00 against the yen.



