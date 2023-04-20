Technip Energies (PARIS: TE) and Casale announce a new partnership to jointly license oxidative reforming-based technologies; autothermal reforming (ATR) and partial oxidation (POx) technologies for the blue hydrogen market.

ATR is a process to produce syngas that contains hydrogen, CO and CO2. It becomes cost-effective for low-carbon hydrogen when combined with carbon capture technology and suitable for larger-scale facilities.

As part of this collaboration, Technip Energies and Casale will be co-licensors of the technology and will offer Process Design Package (PDP), proprietary equipment and entire plants. In order to decarbonize hydrogen facilities, the ATR-based solution could achieve up to 99% of carbon capture rate.

Technip Energies' two centers of excellence for hydrogen, Claremont CA, US and Zoetermeer, NL, will jointly execute with Casale PDP for ATR-based blue hydrogen projects.

Loic Chapuis, SVP Gas Low Carbon Energies of Technip Energies, commented: We are excited to announce this partnership with Casale, which will allow us to offer cutting-edge ATR-based solutions for the blue hydrogen market. By leveraging our global leadership in hydrogen, having delivered more than 30% of the installed capacity worldwide, with our combined proprietary technologies, we are confident that we can provide advanced and cost-effective solutions that will meet the needs of our customers. ATR-based solutions will be complementary to T.EN's proprietary SMR-based solutions, allowing us to offer a complete range of solutions in the low-carbon hydrogen market. We look forward to working with Casale to drive innovation and decarbonize hydrogen production at scale

Federico Zardi, CEO of Casale SA, said: "We are delighted to enter this partnership with Technip Energies, a global leader in hydrogen plants. This partnership can provide the market with advanced solutions for the decarbonization of the world, leveraging our long history of developing and applying advanced ATR and POx technologies with several ATR-based mega production units already delivered, in combination with Technip Energies' technological expertise in the hydrogen field."

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 35 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client's innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts ("ADRs") traded over-the-counter in the United States. For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

About Casale

Casale, operating since 1921, is a global provider of technologies and integrated engineering solutions to produce fertilizers and other base chemicals. Casale is among the few licensors that can provide the entire fertilizer production chain of ammonia, urea, nitric acid, nitrates, phosphates, in addition to key chemicals such as melamine, methanol. Being focused to build sustainable plants for a better planet, our portfolio now also includes innovative technologies to produce green and blue ammonia, methanol, and hydrogen Casale delivers a complete range of solutions for new plants and for plants revamping.

