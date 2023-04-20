Galaxy Macau's dazzling booth showcases its luxurious one-stop resort experience to Europe and the world

Galaxy Macau, the world-class luxury integrated resort, is set to showcase its unparalleled luxury and splendour at the "Experience Macao Unlimited Macao Exhibition in Lisbon" organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office at the historic Praça do Comércio (Commercial Plaza) in central Lisbon.

"Experience Macao Unlimited Macao Exhibition in Lisbon" Opening Ceremonies took place on the afternoon of 19 April 2023. The Chief Executive of the Macau SAR, Mr. Ho Iat Seng and Mrs. Ho, The Ambassador of the People Republic of China to the Portuguese Republic, Mr. Zhao Bentang, The Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr. Lei Wai Nong, The Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr. Raimundo Arrais do Rosário, The Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive's Office, Ms Hoi Lai Fong, The Chief-of-Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Ms Ku Mei Leng, Director of the Macau Government Tourism Office, Ms Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes and Director of Cultural Affairs Bureau, Ms Leong Wai Man visit the booth of Galaxy Macau, and take a photo with the managements of Galaxy Entertainment Group. (Photo: Business Wire)

Taking place from 15-22 April 2023, this spectacular event aims to captivate European travel enthusiasts with the wonders of Macau. Galaxy Macau is proud to join the delegation, positioning its one-stop luxury resort experience as Asia's most exciting destination for leisure, entertainment, dining, events and conferences.

An exhibition of eye-opening experiences

The exhibition features themed areas and eye-catching booths ingeniously crafted from repurposed cargo containers, adorned with lights and colourful accents to create a rainbow effect-symbolising the resort's multi-faceted approach to luxury. Guests will also be treated to a mesmerising laser light show that highlights Macau's rich cultural heritage.

Galaxy Macau's booth gives visitors a taste of the excitement that awaits them. Decorated in a dazzling white-and-gold palette inspired by the brand's signature aesthetics, the booth features a unique photo zone themed after the Grand Resort Deck-the world's leading skytop water park. Guests can take photos with the adorable mascot Wavey the Peacock and imagine themselves at the water park. Galaxy Macau will also offer 5-star hotel packages and exclusive souvenirs for visitors of the exhibition.

Galaxy Macau something for everyone under one roof

Spanning over 1.1 million square metres, Galaxy Macau is renowned for its unparalleled mix of entertainment and leisure attractions that are unmatched in Macau.

With 8 award-winning world-class luxury hotels to choose from, guests are spoilt for choice. Water sports enthusiasts can make a splash at the 75,000-square-metre Grand Resort Deck-the world's leading skytop water park.

Foodies can indulge in a selection of over 120 restaurants ranging from Michelin-starred establishments to local street food legends-a delectable selection that has earned Galaxy Macau the distinction of being Asia's premier dining destination. For an authentic Asian street food adventure, guests can cross the pedestrian bridge to explore over 40 vibrant Macanese and Asian food stalls.

Fashionistas will adore Galaxy Promenade, an award-winning shopping destination spread over 100,000 square metres. Luxury flagship stores, designer boutiques and high-street labels contribute to over 200 world-renowned luxury fashion and lifestyle brands.

Galaxy Macau is also Asia's entertainment and events capital. Film buffs can catch the latest blockbusters at Galaxy Cinemas, a 10-theatre 3D Cineplex which brings movies to life through state-of-the-art 4K laser projection. For live performances and events, the newly opened 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to some of the world's most electrifying entertainers, musicians and artists.

Achieving a grand vision for Macao tourism

Galaxy Macau continues to support the Macao Government's mission to usher in a new era of tourism for the city. As part of the ongoing enhancements, Galaxy Macau is proud to unveil two new world-class luxury hotels: Raffles Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau. These hotels follow the launch of the highly anticipated Galaxy International Convention Centre, which offers MICE professionals more than 40,000 square metres of high-tech, configurable event space, as well as the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena that is set to become a prime venue for concerts and sporting events.

Galaxy Macau has always adhered to its "World Class, Asian Heart" service philosophy, when serving guests from all walks of life and from all around the world. As the city gears up for a new wave of international tourism, Galaxy Macau looks forward to welcoming visitors with award-winning accommodations, unforgettable leisure experiences, and unparalleled shopping, dining and entertainment under one roof.

About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the two properties cover 1.1 million square metres of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Six award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 4,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575 metres, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5 metres high and 150-meter pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.

As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000 square meters, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands on offer; Galaxy Cinemas, a 10-theatre 3D Cineplex boasting 4K laser projection; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau just a 90-second walk via pedestrian bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 40 different Authentic Macau Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street.

The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.

Galaxy Macau will welcome the legendary Raffles brand with the opening of an exclusive, all-suite luxury tower Raffles at Galaxy Macau. We intend to follow this by unveiling a brand new chapter with the highly anticipated openings of the Galaxy International Convention Centre (GICC) with a total MICE space of 40,000 square metres, a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena and the 700-room and suite Andaz Macau.

For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.

