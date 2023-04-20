

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Finnish critical networks and communications company Nokia Corp. (NOK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter profit climbed 32 percent to 289 million euros from last year's 219 million euros.



Earnings per share were 0.05 euro, up 25 percent from 0.04 euro a year ago.



Comparable profit was 342 million euros or 0.06 euro per share, compared to 416 million euros or 0.07 euro a year ago.



Net sales increased 10 percent to 5.86 billion euros from last year's 5.35 billion euros. Net sales grew 9 percent year-over-year in constant currency.



The Board resolved to distribute a dividend of 0.03 euro per share. The dividend record date is on April 25 and the dividend will be paid on May 4.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company maintained its outlook in constant currency. Full-year net sales would be 24.6 billion euros to 26.2 billion euros, a growth of 2 percent to 8 percent growth in constant currency.



Comparable operating margin guidance remains at 11.5 percent to 14.0 percent.



