EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PEPCO GROUP - Second Quarter FY23 Trading Update
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("Steinhoff" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group").
Shareholders are advised that Steinhoff's subsidiary, the fast-growing pan-European discount variety retailer, Pepco Group, owner of the Pepco and Dealz brands across Europe and the Poundland brand in the United Kingdom, has today released an update for the second financial quarter of FY23 ending 31 March 2023. The trading statement is available on the Pepco Group website (https://www.pepcogroup.eu).
Steinhoff has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
Stellenbosch, 20 April 2023
