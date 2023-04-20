

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Swiss franc rose to 150.40 against the yen for the first time since 21st October 2022. At yesterday's close, the kiwi was trading at 149.98 against the yen.



The kiwi advanced to a 2-day high of 0.9821 against the euro, from an early low of 0.9838.



Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the kiwi edged up to 1.1136 and 0.8962 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1161 and 0.8975, respectively.



If the Swiss franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 152.00 against the yen, 0.96 against the euro, 1.09 against the pound and 0.88 against the greenback.



