InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Apr 20

Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / The Company announces that on 19 April 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|19 April 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|244,999
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 56.1400
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 56.6200
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 56.4409
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 172,663,313 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8280W_1-2023-4-19.pdf
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 244,999 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 19 April 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
114,999
80,000
35,000
15,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 56.6200
£ 56.6000
£ 56.6000
£ 56.6000
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 56.1400
£ 56.1400
£ 56.1400
£ 56.1400
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 56.4661
£ 56.4110
£ 56.4325
£ 56.4266
