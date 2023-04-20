Tap Global Group Plc - Trading Update

20 April 2023

Tap Global Group Plc

("Tap" or the "Company")

Trading Update

Tap reports significant financial and operational progress in 100 days since listing

Tap Global Group Plc (AQSE: TAP), the regulated crypto app bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology, is pleased to provide an update on its performance since listing on the AQSE Growth Market on 10 January 2023 ("Listing").

Highlights

Revenue: £1.16m in Q1 2023 (Q1 2022: £0.25m)

Average monthly revenue up 347.5% in Q1 2023 to £385,000 (Q4 2022: £86,000)

Registered users up 30% since Listing to 144,305

12 new cryptocurrencies listed on platform since Listing taking total to 39

Financial Performance

Since Listing, Tap has seen a material increase in revenue delivered through its platform and is pleased to report revenue of £1.16m in Q1 2023. Revenue delivered in Q1 is over four times the same period last year and is more than that delivered by the operating business throughout the whole of 2022 (£1.1m).

As previously announced, Tap intends to commission analyst research in the near future which will establish revenue and profitability forecasts.

Platform Growth

Following the addition of over 30,000 users since Listing, there are now 144,305 registered users on the platform with customers increasingly seeking the security of a regulated, insured, and low-fee provider. This growth has been delivered against a challenging backdrop for cryptocurrency users with a number of high-profile exchange crises taking place throughout 2022. To support its continued growth since Listing, the Company has increased user capture through marketing initiatives, social media campaigns, referral programs and collaboration with cryptocurrency influencers.

The Company continues to plan for international expansion with Foreign Money Services Business registration secured in Canada and entities incorporated in the United States and Australia. While Tap intends to launch in these markets at the optimal time, management is adopting a necessarily prudent approach, particularly given the emergent hostile regulatory environment in the United States and the increasing legal complexities of launching in that jurisdiction. This shift in the opportunity-to-threat balance is also set in the context of Tap's significant growth in its core markets in Europe. Management is constantly evaluating the best time to execute on the Company's extensive expansion plans and will update shareholders in due course.

Tap maintains its focus on expanding its user offering with 39 cryptocurrencies now listed on its platform, including 12 added since Listing. This improved offering combined with continuous user experience upgrades, should help maintain user growth momentum alongside the retention of existing Tap users.

Operational Growth

Beyond its core platform, Tap continues to grow its B2B offering including cryptocurrency business accounts, Crypto-as-a-Service, and the Company's Cards-as-a-Service solution, for which leading global cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex was announced as the first client in January 2023. These additional B2B revenue streams position the Company as a full-service cryptocurrency business and lay the foundation for the launch of further B2B solutions.

Tap's continued financial growth and the additional funds raised through the Listing have allowed the Company to increase its headcount across marketing, sales and compliance, providing the Company with the resources to continue on its expansion trajectory.

David Carr, Chief Executive Officer of Tap Global, commented:

"We are delighted with Tap's progress since Listing, particularly given the headwinds that cryptocurrency businesses have faced over the last 18 months or so. The decision to become a regulated entity and place a strong emphasis on user protection from Tap's inception is working strongly in our favour and is reflected in the impressive user growth and retention on our platform.

While we will continue to pursue global expansion, the sustained growth we are experiencing in our existing markets affords us the benefit of being able to time our new market entries wisely in order to secure the best outcomes for both customers and shareholders.

We look forward to providing further updates in the coming months as we build our capabilities and welcome more users to Tap's unique platform."

