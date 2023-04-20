

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Getlink SE (GRPTY) reported first-quarter revenue of 506.9 million euros, up 126% from last year, at a constant exchange rate, and up 23% like for like. The company said the increase was driven by the new contribution from ElecLink and the record performances of Group activities. ElecLink recorded strong revenue at 231.1 million euros, for the quarter.



Eurotunnel's revenue was up 26% to 241.1 million euros. Eurotunnel Shuttle revenue was 154.2 million euros, up 14%.



The company said the revenues achieved in the first quarter, the level of bookings for the summer, revenues already contracted by ElecLink and the agreement reached with the Valuation Office Agency on the level of Business Rates, support its confidence in capacity to exceed an EBITDA of 910 million euros in 2023.



