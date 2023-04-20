DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares 20-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

20 April 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 19 April 2023 it purchased a total of 90,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 60,000 30,000 Number of ordinary shares purchased EUR1.0780 GBP0.9500 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0480 GBP0.9240 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0704 GBP0.9434

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 676,843,123 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,498 1.0480 XDUB 08:12:35 00027616544TRDU1 5,406 1.0580 XDUB 09:25:48 00027617074TRDU1 2,344 1.0660 XDUB 10:16:38 00027617204TRDU1 2,660 1.0660 XDUB 10:17:19 00027617219TRDU1 4,845 1.0640 XDUB 10:35:32 00027617287TRDU1 2,587 1.0700 XDUB 11:44:16 00027617837TRDU1 4,609 1.0680 XDUB 12:06:41 00027617943TRDU1 5,074 1.0740 XDUB 13:53:45 00027618755TRDU1 2,650 1.0740 XDUB 14:06:28 00027618851TRDU1 2,642 1.0760 XDUB 14:29:16 00027619078TRDU1 2,367 1.0760 XDUB 14:44:09 00027619226TRDU1 2,097 1.0760 XDUB 14:44:09 00027619225TRDU1 509 1.0760 XDUB 14:44:09 00027619224TRDU1 2,207 1.0760 XDUB 14:46:17 00027619244TRDU1 1,183 1.0760 XDUB 14:46:17 00027619243TRDU1 1,480 1.0760 XDUB 14:46:17 00027619242TRDU1 2,455 1.0740 XDUB 15:02:36 00027619474TRDU1 2,513 1.0740 XDUB 15:26:07 00027619923TRDU1 1,618 1.0760 XDUB 15:55:56 00027621109TRDU1 2,806 1.0780 XDUB 16:09:46 00027621216TRDU1 2,640 1.0780 XDUB 16:19:25 00027621241TRDU1 2,810 1.0780 XDUB 16:25:03 00027621273TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,968 0.9240 XLON 08:12:35 00027616543TRDU1 621 0.9380 XLON 10:04:04 00027617183TRDU1 1,405 0.9380 XLON 10:04:04 00027617182TRDU1 1,772 0.9390 XLON 10:16:25 00027617202TRDU1 1,921 0.9390 XLON 10:16:25 00027617201TRDU1 1,933 0.9410 XLON 10:45:52 00027617381TRDU1 1,780 0.9420 XLON 12:02:45 00027617926TRDU1 10 0.9430 XLON 13:30:37 00027618598TRDU1 2,122 0.9430 XLON 13:30:37 00027618599TRDU1 1,777 0.9480 XLON 14:30:59 00027619111TRDU1 2,040 0.9500 XLON 14:40:47 00027619189TRDU1 1,773 0.9480 XLON 14:40:50 00027619191TRDU1 1,815 0.9480 XLON 14:40:50 00027619190TRDU1 3,717 0.9450 XLON 15:26:07 00027619922TRDU1 1,811 0.9500 XLON 16:14:20 00027621228TRDU1 3,535 0.9480 XLON 16:22:58 00027621259TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 238135 EQS News ID: 1612177 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1612177&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)