WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
20.04.23
08:03 Uhr
1,036 Euro
-0,034
-3,18 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
20.04.2023
Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares 20-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

20 April 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 19 April 2023 it purchased a total of 90,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            60,000     30,000 
Number of ordinary shares purchased 
 
                            EUR1.0780     GBP0.9500 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0480     GBP0.9240 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0704     GBP0.9434

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 676,843,123 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,498      1.0480        XDUB     08:12:35      00027616544TRDU1 
5,406      1.0580        XDUB     09:25:48      00027617074TRDU1 
2,344      1.0660        XDUB     10:16:38      00027617204TRDU1 
2,660      1.0660        XDUB     10:17:19      00027617219TRDU1 
4,845      1.0640        XDUB     10:35:32      00027617287TRDU1 
2,587      1.0700        XDUB     11:44:16      00027617837TRDU1 
4,609      1.0680        XDUB     12:06:41      00027617943TRDU1 
5,074      1.0740        XDUB     13:53:45      00027618755TRDU1 
2,650      1.0740        XDUB     14:06:28      00027618851TRDU1 
2,642      1.0760        XDUB     14:29:16      00027619078TRDU1 
2,367      1.0760        XDUB     14:44:09      00027619226TRDU1 
2,097      1.0760        XDUB     14:44:09      00027619225TRDU1 
509       1.0760        XDUB     14:44:09      00027619224TRDU1 
2,207      1.0760        XDUB     14:46:17      00027619244TRDU1 
1,183      1.0760        XDUB     14:46:17      00027619243TRDU1 
1,480      1.0760        XDUB     14:46:17      00027619242TRDU1 
2,455      1.0740        XDUB     15:02:36      00027619474TRDU1 
2,513      1.0740        XDUB     15:26:07      00027619923TRDU1 
1,618      1.0760        XDUB     15:55:56      00027621109TRDU1 
2,806      1.0780        XDUB     16:09:46      00027621216TRDU1 
2,640      1.0780        XDUB     16:19:25      00027621241TRDU1 
2,810      1.0780        XDUB     16:25:03      00027621273TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,968      0.9240        XLON     08:12:35      00027616543TRDU1 
621       0.9380        XLON     10:04:04      00027617183TRDU1 
1,405      0.9380        XLON     10:04:04      00027617182TRDU1 
1,772      0.9390        XLON     10:16:25      00027617202TRDU1 
1,921      0.9390        XLON     10:16:25      00027617201TRDU1 
1,933      0.9410        XLON     10:45:52      00027617381TRDU1 
1,780      0.9420        XLON     12:02:45      00027617926TRDU1 
10        0.9430        XLON     13:30:37      00027618598TRDU1 
2,122      0.9430        XLON     13:30:37      00027618599TRDU1 
1,777      0.9480        XLON     14:30:59      00027619111TRDU1 
2,040      0.9500        XLON     14:40:47      00027619189TRDU1 
1,773      0.9480        XLON     14:40:50      00027619191TRDU1 
1,815      0.9480        XLON     14:40:50      00027619190TRDU1 
3,717      0.9450        XLON     15:26:07      00027619922TRDU1 
1,811      0.9500        XLON     16:14:20      00027621228TRDU1 
3,535      0.9480        XLON     16:22:58      00027621259TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  238135 
EQS News ID:  1612177 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1612177&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.