R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC (the "company")

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2022

The sections below entitled "Chairman's statement", "Dividends", "Principal risks and uncertainties", "Viability statement", "Going concern" and "Directors' responsibilities" have been extracted without material adjustment from the annual report. The basis of presentation of the financial information set out below is detailed in note 1 to the financial statements below.

HIGHLIGHTS

Overview

-- Continuing improvement in operating and financial position, following return to profitability in 2021

-- Higher average selling prices for CPO and CPKO largely offsetting inflationary pressures on costs in 2022

-- Commitment to reducing GHG emissions fortified by a range of new sustainability initiatives

Financial

-- Revenue increased by 8.8 per cent in 2022 to USD208.8 million (2021: USD191.9 million)

-- Slightly lower EBITDA of USD69.1 million (2021: USD75.8 million), principally reflecting a USD5.5 millionnegative movement in the fair value of agricultural produce (in turn reflecting lower closing CPO prices comparedwith 2021)

-- Profit before tax of USD42.0 million (2021: USD29.2 million), benefiting from foreign exchange gains of USD14.2million

-- Group net indebtedness reduced to USD166.7 million in 2022 (2021: USD175.7 million)

-- Dollar note maturity extended by four years to 30 June 2026

-- 10p per share of cumulative arrears of preference dividend paid in 2022, together with semi-annualpreference dividends due

Agricultural operations

-- FFB production up 3.7 per cent to 765,682 tonnes (2021: 738,024)

-- CPO extraction rate averaging 22.3 per cent (2021: 22.4 per cent)

-- Replanting of oldest mature areas commenced

-- Development and planting of extension areas recommenced

-- Completion of Satria oil mill expansion, doubling its capacity

Stone and coal

-- USD22.2 million cash inflow from loan repayments by coal concession holding company (IPA)

-- Stone concession holding company (ATP) to commence production shortly

-- Intention to withdraw from interest in coal remains

Environmental, social and governance

-- Increased score in the SPOTT assessment by the Zoological Society of London of 87.0 per cent, up from84.4 per cent (ranked 10th out of 100 companies assessed)

-- Review of ESG strategy and practices underpinning group's commitment to reducing GHG emissions anddelivering regeneration supported by new collaborations with SBTi and research based institutions

-- Pilot projects to provide financing and training for smallholders to improve productivity, traceabilityof FFB supply chain, encourage diversification, and reduce pressure on forests outside the group's concessionsleading to RSPO certification for first group of smallholder farmers in the region

-- Platinum certificate awarded by Ministry of Manpower for a second year for the group's Covid preventionand control programme

Outlook

-- CPO prices expected to remain at remunerative levels

-- Continuing investment in the operations to build on improved performance and giving greater resilience tothe vagaries of weather patterns in both the field and mills

-- An ESG programme to deliver sustainable growth while meeting the challenges of climate change andbiodiversity loss

-- Further cash inflows from loan repayments from stone and coal concession holding companies

-- A more solid financial footing providing the opportunity for future growth as well as a progressivereduction in net indebtedness

-- Provided operational performance and cash flows continue at satisfactory levels, remaining 7p per sharearrears of preference dividend to be eliminated by end 2023

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Following on from the group's return to profitability in 2021 and the continuing better CPO prices, 2022 was a year of consolidation for the group. Good revenues, reflecting the CPO prices largely offsetting inflationary pressures on costs, enabled a number of key projects to be undertaken, including investment in the transport fleet, improvements to infrastructure including housing stock, the commencement of replanting, and the resumption of extension planting. Expansion of the group's third oil mill at Satria ("SOM"), doubling its capacity, was also completed during the year.

The investment in the transport fleet (mainly in new tractors and trucks), together with the continuing programme of stoning the group's road network to improve durability, should afford the group greater resilience to periods of heavy rainfall and thereby benefit harvesting and crop evacuation. Additionally, completion of modification works in the group's three mills, including the SOM expansion, and, most recently, the repairs to the boiler at Perdana oil mill ("POM") (largely covered by the groups' insurance arrangements), should enhance the group's resilience in the mills, facilitating essential maintenance and repairs, as well as ensuring ample processing capacity for the group's own FFB production and that of third party suppliers. Further, the processing capacity that has been added will allow for the separation of fully certified sustainable FFB from other FFB. This should permit sales of the CPO produced from the sustainable FFB as segregated sustainable CPO, which normally commands a price premium.

The group remains committed to ensuring that its environmental, social and governance ("ESG") policies and practices meet the challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss and can deliver sustainable growth for the benefit of all stakeholders. A review of the group's sustainability strategy and practices undertaken during 2022 concluded with the development of an implementation road map for evaluating, addressing and monitoring climate-related risks and opportunities. The group has made a commitment to achieve a 50 per cent reduction in net greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions by 2030 and to work towards the longer term objective of net-zero emissions by 2050. In support of this goal, the group has signed up to the Science Based Targets initiative ("SBTi"), is exploring a range of work programmes and has entered into collaborative agreements with various research based institutions.

The group's annual participation in the Sustainable Palm Oil Transparency Toolkit ("SPOTT") assessment conducted by the Zoological Society of London ("ZSL") resulted in a further improvement in its score from 84.4 per cent to 87.0 per cent. The average score achieved by the 100 palm oil companies assessed was 45.4 per cent in 2022. The group was ranked 10th.

In furtherance of the group's policy on human rights and in support of its approach to gender and ethnic diversity, the group has established a diversity, equality and inclusion ("DEI") committee with the aim of ensuring equality of opportunity and treatment at all levels in the group.

In the agricultural operations, although excessive rainfall and periodic flooding presented logistical challenges for crop evacuation throughout the year, the continuing investment in the group's transport fleet and estate road improvements had a positive impact on both the quantity and quality of crops harvested. As expected, the group's agricultural production increased during the second half of the year and, for the whole year, FFB harvested amounted to 765,682 tonnes, some 3.7 per cent higher than that achieved in 2021. Third party harvested and bought in FFB totalled 248,969 tonnes, compared with 210,978 tonnes in 2021, an increase of 18.0 per cent.

With the increase in crops, there was a near commensurate increase in production of CPO, CPKO and palm kernels amounting to, respectively, 218,275 tonnes (2021: 209,006 tonnes), 18,206 tonnes (2021: 17,361 tonnes) and 46,799 tonnes respectively (2021: 44,735 tonnes).

The improvement in the group's operational and financial position in 2022 afforded the opportunity to embark on the necessary replanting of the group's oldest mature planted areas, where crop yields are starting to ease back, and to commence resupplying the areas where original plantings had been lost through flooding, but where water levels can now be controlled following the construction of bunds. Some 245 hectares were replanted and 67 hectares resupplied.

Additionally, as planned, land preparation commenced at the group's newest estate at PU where it is expected that an initial area of some 2,000 hectares will be planted during 2023. A further 55 hectares of extension plantings were established within the group's already developed estates during 2022.

The benefits of a surge in CPO prices early in 2022, in line with generally higher commodity prices, were dampened by a range of measures introduced by the Indonesian government in the middle of the year aimed at supporting the local availability of cooking oil at an affordable price. The impact was a dramatic fall in the net prices receivable by the group for its oil which is sold into the local Indonesian market. However, periodic revisions to the government measures saw net prices stabilise and return to remunerative levels later in the year.

