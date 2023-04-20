Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.04.2023

Dow Jones News
20.04.2023 | 08:31
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -6-

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of 2022

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of 2022 20-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC (the "company")

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2022

The company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2022 (including notice of the annual general meeting to be held on 8 June 2022) (the "annual report") will shortly be available for downloading from www.rea.co.uk/investors/ financial-reports.

A copy of the notice of annual general meeting will also be available to download from www.rea.co.uk/investors/ calendar.

Upon completion of bulk printing, copies of the annual report will be despatched to persons entitled thereto and will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism to be made available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/ nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The sections below entitled "Chairman's statement", "Dividends", "Principal risks and uncertainties", "Viability statement", "Going concern" and "Directors' responsibilities" have been extracted without material adjustment from the annual report. The basis of presentation of the financial information set out below is detailed in note 1 to the financial statements below.

HIGHLIGHTS

Overview

-- Continuing improvement in operating and financial position, following return to profitability in 2021

-- Higher average selling prices for CPO and CPKO largely offsetting inflationary pressures on costs in 2022

-- Commitment to reducing GHG emissions fortified by a range of new sustainability initiatives

Financial

-- Revenue increased by 8.8 per cent in 2022 to USD208.8 million (2021: USD191.9 million)

-- Slightly lower EBITDA of USD69.1 million (2021: USD75.8 million), principally reflecting a USD5.5 millionnegative movement in the fair value of agricultural produce (in turn reflecting lower closing CPO prices comparedwith 2021)

-- Profit before tax of USD42.0 million (2021: USD29.2 million), benefiting from foreign exchange gains of USD14.2million

-- Group net indebtedness reduced to USD166.7 million in 2022 (2021: USD175.7 million)

-- Dollar note maturity extended by four years to 30 June 2026

-- 10p per share of cumulative arrears of preference dividend paid in 2022, together with semi-annualpreference dividends due

Agricultural operations

-- FFB production up 3.7 per cent to 765,682 tonnes (2021: 738,024)

-- CPO extraction rate averaging 22.3 per cent (2021: 22.4 per cent)

-- Replanting of oldest mature areas commenced

-- Development and planting of extension areas recommenced

-- Completion of Satria oil mill expansion, doubling its capacity

Stone and coal

-- USD22.2 million cash inflow from loan repayments by coal concession holding company (IPA)

-- Stone concession holding company (ATP) to commence production shortly

-- Intention to withdraw from interest in coal remains

Environmental, social and governance

-- Increased score in the SPOTT assessment by the Zoological Society of London of 87.0 per cent, up from84.4 per cent (ranked 10th out of 100 companies assessed)

-- Review of ESG strategy and practices underpinning group's commitment to reducing GHG emissions anddelivering regeneration supported by new collaborations with SBTi and research based institutions

-- Pilot projects to provide financing and training for smallholders to improve productivity, traceabilityof FFB supply chain, encourage diversification, and reduce pressure on forests outside the group's concessionsleading to RSPO certification for first group of smallholder farmers in the region

-- Platinum certificate awarded by Ministry of Manpower for a second year for the group's Covid preventionand control programme

Outlook

-- CPO prices expected to remain at remunerative levels

-- Continuing investment in the operations to build on improved performance and giving greater resilience tothe vagaries of weather patterns in both the field and mills

-- An ESG programme to deliver sustainable growth while meeting the challenges of climate change andbiodiversity loss

-- Further cash inflows from loan repayments from stone and coal concession holding companies

-- A more solid financial footing providing the opportunity for future growth as well as a progressivereduction in net indebtedness

-- Provided operational performance and cash flows continue at satisfactory levels, remaining 7p per sharearrears of preference dividend to be eliminated by end 2023

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Following on from the group's return to profitability in 2021 and the continuing better CPO prices, 2022 was a year of consolidation for the group. Good revenues, reflecting the CPO prices largely offsetting inflationary pressures on costs, enabled a number of key projects to be undertaken, including investment in the transport fleet, improvements to infrastructure including housing stock, the commencement of replanting, and the resumption of extension planting. Expansion of the group's third oil mill at Satria ("SOM"), doubling its capacity, was also completed during the year.

The investment in the transport fleet (mainly in new tractors and trucks), together with the continuing programme of stoning the group's road network to improve durability, should afford the group greater resilience to periods of heavy rainfall and thereby benefit harvesting and crop evacuation. Additionally, completion of modification works in the group's three mills, including the SOM expansion, and, most recently, the repairs to the boiler at Perdana oil mill ("POM") (largely covered by the groups' insurance arrangements), should enhance the group's resilience in the mills, facilitating essential maintenance and repairs, as well as ensuring ample processing capacity for the group's own FFB production and that of third party suppliers. Further, the processing capacity that has been added will allow for the separation of fully certified sustainable FFB from other FFB. This should permit sales of the CPO produced from the sustainable FFB as segregated sustainable CPO, which normally commands a price premium.

The group remains committed to ensuring that its environmental, social and governance ("ESG") policies and practices meet the challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss and can deliver sustainable growth for the benefit of all stakeholders. A review of the group's sustainability strategy and practices undertaken during 2022 concluded with the development of an implementation road map for evaluating, addressing and monitoring climate-related risks and opportunities. The group has made a commitment to achieve a 50 per cent reduction in net greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions by 2030 and to work towards the longer term objective of net-zero emissions by 2050. In support of this goal, the group has signed up to the Science Based Targets initiative ("SBTi"), is exploring a range of work programmes and has entered into collaborative agreements with various research based institutions.

The group's annual participation in the Sustainable Palm Oil Transparency Toolkit ("SPOTT") assessment conducted by the Zoological Society of London ("ZSL") resulted in a further improvement in its score from 84.4 per cent to 87.0 per cent. The average score achieved by the 100 palm oil companies assessed was 45.4 per cent in 2022. The group was ranked 10th.

In furtherance of the group's policy on human rights and in support of its approach to gender and ethnic diversity, the group has established a diversity, equality and inclusion ("DEI") committee with the aim of ensuring equality of opportunity and treatment at all levels in the group.

In the agricultural operations, although excessive rainfall and periodic flooding presented logistical challenges for crop evacuation throughout the year, the continuing investment in the group's transport fleet and estate road improvements had a positive impact on both the quantity and quality of crops harvested. As expected, the group's agricultural production increased during the second half of the year and, for the whole year, FFB harvested amounted to 765,682 tonnes, some 3.7 per cent higher than that achieved in 2021. Third party harvested and bought in FFB totalled 248,969 tonnes, compared with 210,978 tonnes in 2021, an increase of 18.0 per cent.

With the increase in crops, there was a near commensurate increase in production of CPO, CPKO and palm kernels amounting to, respectively, 218,275 tonnes (2021: 209,006 tonnes), 18,206 tonnes (2021: 17,361 tonnes) and 46,799 tonnes respectively (2021: 44,735 tonnes).

The improvement in the group's operational and financial position in 2022 afforded the opportunity to embark on the necessary replanting of the group's oldest mature planted areas, where crop yields are starting to ease back, and to commence resupplying the areas where original plantings had been lost through flooding, but where water levels can now be controlled following the construction of bunds. Some 245 hectares were replanted and 67 hectares resupplied.

Additionally, as planned, land preparation commenced at the group's newest estate at PU where it is expected that an initial area of some 2,000 hectares will be planted during 2023. A further 55 hectares of extension plantings were established within the group's already developed estates during 2022.

The benefits of a surge in CPO prices early in 2022, in line with generally higher commodity prices, were dampened by a range of measures introduced by the Indonesian government in the middle of the year aimed at supporting the local availability of cooking oil at an affordable price. The impact was a dramatic fall in the net prices receivable by the group for its oil which is sold into the local Indonesian market. However, periodic revisions to the government measures saw net prices stabilise and return to remunerative levels later in the year.

The CPO price, CIF Rotterdam, opened the year at USD1,350 per tonne, and peaked at USD1,990 in early March before falling to close at USD995 at the end of 2022. So far in 2023, the price has traded around USD1,000 per tonne and currently stands at USD1,040 per tonne.

The average selling price for the group's CPO for 2022, including premia for certified oil but net of export duty and levy, adjusted to FOB Samarinda, was USD821 per tonne (2021: USD777 per tonne). The average selling price for the group's CPKO, on the same basis, was USD1,185 per tonne (2021: USD1,157 per tonne).

Group revenue in 2022 increased by 8.8 per cent, totalling USD208.8 million compared with USD191.9 million in 2021 as a result of higher average selling prices and CPO volumes. Operating costs increased by 10.0 per cent, totalling USD76.6 million (2021: USD69.6 million). The increase in costs partially reflected the increased FFB crop but was also due to increases in the cost of fertiliser and fuel and to the expenditure required to meet the challenges for harvesting and crop evacuation as a result of the high rainfall.

Operating profit for 2022 totalled USD41.4 million, some USD6.7 million lower than the corresponding figure for 2021, principally reflecting a negative movement of USD5.5 million in the fair value of agricultural produce, itself in large part a consequence of the lower CPO and CPKO prices at the end of 2022 than at the end of 2021. Earnings before tax, interest, depreciation and amortisation ("EBITDA") amounted to USD69.1 million, some USD6.8 million lower than that achieved in 2021.

Profit before tax amounted to USD42.0 million, compared with USD29.2 million in 2021, after a foreign exchange gain of USD14.2 million (2021: USD1.2 million) relating to the sterling and rupiah borrowings and other monetary items and arising from the depreciation of sterling and the rupiah against the dollar. The investment revenue component of pre-tax profit increased to USD5.6 million from USD1.5 million in 2021, reflecting the inclusion of interest from, and the reversal of prior year provisions against interest receivable from, one of the coal concession holding companies that is now generating positive cash flows.

Shareholders' funds less non-controlling interests at 31 December 2022 amounted to USD233.9 million, compared with USD222.4 million at the end of 2021. Non-controlling interests at 31 December 2022 totalled USD23.6 million (2021: USD20.3 million)

Total net indebtedness fell in 2022 and stood at USD166.7 million at 31 December 2022 (2021: USD175.7 million) notwithstanding a substantial commitment of funds, shortly after the commencement of the war in Ukraine, to an advance purchase of fertiliser for 2023. Following the sanctioning of the extension of the redemption date from June 2022 to June 2026 of the group's 7.5 per cent dollar notes (the "dollar notes"), a total of USD27.0 million nominal dollar notes remain outstanding, USD8.6 million of which are held by the company's wholly owned subsidiary, R.E.A. Services Limited ("REAS").

The group remains committed to a progressive reduction of its indebtedness to the extent that cash generation and demands for investment permit. The group is currently in discussion with its Indonesian banker, PT Bank Mandiri Tbk ("Bank Mandiri"), to provide a development loan to fund a proportion of the costs of the extension planting at PU. If concluded, this would moderate the speed of debt reduction but still allow for further overall reductions in net debt.

Progress during 2022 in the stone and coal concession holding companies to which the group has made loans encourages an expectation of continuing significant cash inflows from loan repayments.

Mining at the coal concession holding company, PT Indo Pancadasa Agrotama ("IPA") continued throughout 2022. A total of 11 shipments of coal mined from IPA's southern pit were made during the year totalling some 346,000 tonnes at selling prices averaging USD258 per tonne and some USD22.2 million of the loans made by the group to IPA were repaid. Together with the mining of coal from IPA's northern pit, which commenced at the end of 2022, coal operations are expected to continue at least until the end of 2024. Thereafter, it remains the directors' intention that the group should withdraw from interest in coal.

Recent investigations of the sand in the overburden overlaying the coal at IPA have indicated that this sand has a commercial value. Subject to the requisite permits being granted, the group has agreed to acquire a 49 per cent shareholding in the company established by the group's local partners in IPA to extract and market the sand. Arrangements have recently been concluded with IPA's contractor to extend the mining and profit sharing arrangements relating to IPA to cover the extraction and processing of the sand.

Plans to commence quarrying of the andesite stone concession held by PT Aragon Tambang Pratama ("ATP") have recently been finalised. ATP has appointed a contractor to operate the quarry and is concluding agreements for the supply of stone to the neighbouring coal company as well as to the group, and for the use of neighbouring companies' roads for transporting the stone. Production is due to commence shortly.

The dividends due in 2022 on the group's 9 per cent preference shares were paid on their due dates together with a payment in December of 10p per share of the cumulative arrears of preference dividend. Provided that operational performance and cash flows continue at satisfactory levels, the directors aim to eliminate the remaining 7p per share of arrears of preference dividend by the end of 2023.

On behalf of the board, I would like to welcome Mieke Djalil who joined as a non-executive director in July 2022. Based in Indonesia, Mieke has over 35 years' experience in business process improvement and project management. Her local, as well as international, knowledge and experience are a valuable resource for the board.

Subject to CPO and CPKO prices remaining at remunerative levels, the group should continue to generate good cash flows which should be augmented by further loan repayments from the coal and stone concession holding companies. The directors expect therefore to continue building on the improvement in the group's operational and financial position.

David J BLACKETT

Chairman DIVIDENDS

The semi-annual dividends arising on the preference shares in June and December 2022 were paid on their respective due dates. In addition, a payment of 10p per share of arrears of dividend on the group's preference shares was paid on 31 December 2022. Provided that operational performance and cash flows continue at satisfactory levels, the directors aim to eliminate the remaining arrears of preference dividend (which amount to 7p per share) by the end of 2023.

While the dividends on the preference shares are more than six months in arrear, the company is not permitted to pay dividends on its ordinary shares. No dividend in respect of the ordinary shares has been paid in respect of 2022 or is proposed.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The sixty third annual general meeting ("AGM") of R.E.A. Holdings plc to be held at the London office of Ashurst LLP at London Fruit & Wool Exchange, 1 Duval Square, London E1 6PW on 8 June 2023 at 10.00 am.

Attendance

To help manage the number of people in attendance, we are asking that only shareholders or their duly nominated proxies or corporate representatives attend the AGM in person. Anyone who is not a shareholder or their duly nominated proxies or corporate representatives should not attend the AGM unless arrangements have been made in advance with the company secretary by emailing company.secretary@rea.co.uk.

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit a proxy vote on each of the resolutions in the notice in advance of the meeting: i. by visiting Computershare's electronic proxy service www.investorcentre.co.uk/eproxy (and so that theappointment is received by the service by no later than 10.00 am on 6 June 2023) or via the CREST electronic proxyappointment service; or ii. by completing, signing and returning a form of proxy to the Company's registrar, Computershare InvestorServices PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY as soon as possible and, in any event, so as toarrive by no later than 10.00 am on 6 June 2023; or iii. by using the Proxymity platform if you are an institutional investor (for more information see "Noticeof AGM" in the annual report).

The company will make further updates, if any, about the meeting at www.rea.co.uk/investors/regulatory-news and on the website's home page. Shareholders are accordingly requested to watch the group's website for any such further updates.

The directors and the chairman of the meeting, and any person so authorised by the directors, reserve the right, as set out in article 67 in the company's articles of association, to take such action as they think fit for securing the safety of people at the meeting and promoting the orderly conduct of business at the meeting.

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The group's business involves risks and uncertainties. Those risks and uncertainties that the directors currently consider to be material or prospectively material are described below. There are or may be other risks and uncertainties faced by the group (such as future natural disasters or acts of God) that the directors currently deem immaterial, or of which they are unaware, that may have a material adverse impact on the group.

Identi?cation, assessment, management and mitigation of the risks associated with ESG matters forms part of the group's system of internal control for which the board has ultimate responsibility. The board discharges that responsibility as described in Corporate governance in the annual report.

Whilst the war in Ukraine has to date been perceived to have benefited CPO prices, resultant impacts on the pricing of necessary inputs to the group's operations, such as fuel and fertiliser, has resulted in material inflation in group costs, albeit that such inflation has moderated in recent months. Moreover, lack of availability of such inputs would negatively affect the group's production volumes.

Climate change represents an emerging risk both for the potential impacts of the group's operations on the climate and the effects of climate change on the group's operations. The group has been monitoring and working to minimise its GHG emissions for over ten years, with levels of GHG emissions an established key performance indicator for the group and for accreditation by the independent certification bodies to which the group subscribes. The group has made a commitment to achieve a 50 per cent reduction in GHG emissions by 2030 and to work towards the longer term objective of net-zero emissions by 2050. In furtherance of these commitments, a CCWG has been established to identify, quantify and reduce emission sources across all of the group's operations and to set actions, priorities and timelines for the group. The group has also recently signed up to the SBTi with the aim of following the science to frame the group's actions to reduce carbon emissions. In addition to reporting on energy consumption and efficiency in accordance with the UK government's SECR framework, the group also includes disclosures in accordance with the TCFD recommendations in this annual report.

Material risks, related policies and the group's successes and failures with respect to ESG matters and the measures taken in response to any failures are described in more detail under Environmental, social and governance above. Where risks are reasonably capable of mitigation, the group seeks to mitigate them. Beyond that, the directors endeavour to manage the group's ?nances on a basis that leaves the group with some capacity to withstand adverse impacts from both identi?ed and unidentified areas of risk, but such management cannot provide insurance against every possible eventuality.

The effect of an adverse incident relating to the stone and coal interests, as referred to below, could impact the ability of the stone and coal companies to repay their loans. As noted elsewhere in the Strategic report, it is the group's intention to withdraw from its coal interests as soon as practicable.

Risks assessed by the directors as currently being of particular signi?cance, including climate change, are those detailed below under:

-- "Agricultural operations - Produce prices"

-- "General - Cost inflation"

-- "Agricultural operations - Climatic factors"

-- "Agricultural operations - Other operational factors".

In addition, the directors have identified IT security as a new, though not particularly significant, risk as detailed under "General" below.

The directors' assessment, as respects produce prices and cost inflation, re?ects the key importance of those risks in relation to the matters considered in the "Viability statement" below and, as respects climatic and other operational factors, the negative impact that could result from adverse incidence of such risks. 

Risk               Potential impact            Mitigating or other relevant considerations 
Agricultural operations 
Climatic factors 
Material variations from the norm A loss of crop or reduction in the   Over a long period, crop levels should be 
in climatic conditions      quality of harvest resulting in loss  reasonably predictable 
                 of potential revenue 
Unusually low levels of rainfall A reduction in subsequent crop levels Operations are located in an area of high 
that lead to a water availability resulting in loss of potential     rainfall. Notwithstanding some seasonal 
below the minimum required for  revenue; the reduction is likely to be variations, annual rainfall is usually 
the normal development of the oil broadly proportional to the cumulative adequate for normal development 
palm               size of the water deficit 
                 Delayed crop formation resulting in  Normal sunshine hours in the location of the 
Overcast conditions        loss of potential revenue       operations are well suited to the cultivation 
                                     of oil palm 
                                     The group has established a permanent 
                                     downstream loading facility, where the river 
                                     is tidal. In addition, road access between the 
Material variations in levels of Inability to obtain delivery of estate ports of Samarinda and Balikpapan and the 
rainfall disrupting either river supplies or to evacuate CPO and CPKO  estates offers a viable alternative route for 
or road transport         (possibly leading to suspension of   transport with any associated additional cost 
                 harvesting)              more than outweighed by avoidance of the 
                                     potential negative impact of disruption to the 
                                     business cycle by any delay in evacuating CPO 
                                     and CPKO 
Cultivation risks 
Failure to achieve optimal upkeep A reduction in harvested crop     The group has adopted standard operating 
standards             resulting in loss of potential revenue practices designed to achieve required upkeep 
                                     standards 
Pest and disease damage to oil  A loss of crop or reduction in the   The group adopts best agricultural practice to 
palms and growing crops      quality of harvest resulting in loss  limit pests and diseases 
                 of potential revenue 
Other operational factors 
                                     The group maintains stocks of necessary inputs 
                                     to provide resilience and has established 
Shortages of necessary inputs to Disruption of operations or increased biogas plants to improve its self-reliance in 
the operations, such as fuel and input costs leading to reduced profit relation to fuel. Construction of a further 
fertiliser            margins                biogas plant in due course would increase 
                                     self-reliance and reduce costs as well as GHG 
                                     emissions 
                                     The group endeavours to employ a sufficient 
                 FFB crops becoming rotten or over ripe complement of harvesters within its workforce 
                 leading either to a loss of CPO    to harvest expected crops, to provide its 
High levels of rainfall or other production (and hence revenue) or to  transport fleet with sufficient capacity to 
factors restricting or preventing the production of CPO that has an   collect expected crops under likely weather 
harvesting, collection or     above average free fatty acid content conditions and to maintain resilience in its 
processing of FFB crops      and is saleable only at a discount to palm oil mills with each of the mills 
                 normal market prices          operating separately and some ability within 
                                     each mill to switch from steam based to biogas 
                                     or diesel based electricity generation 
                                     The group's bulk storage facilities have 
                                     sufficient capacity for expected production 
                                     volumes and, together with the further storage 
                 The requirement for CPO and CPKO    facilities afforded by the group's fleet of 
Disruptions to river transport  storage exceeding available capacity  barges, have hitherto always proved adequate 
between the main area of     and forcing a temporary cessation in  to meet the group's requirements for CPO and 
operations and the Port of    FFB harvesting or processing with a  CPKO storage. Additionally, a new road 
Samarinda or delays in collection resultant loss of crop and       currently under construction by a neighbouring 
of CPO and CPKO from the     consequential loss of potential    coal company will shortly provide an 
transhipment terminal       revenue                alternative land route for produce evacuation 
                                     as well as the option to construct a new 
                                     bulking terminal on the road route thereby 
                                     eliminating the risk of potential bottlenecks 
                                     caused by fluctuations in river levels 
Occurrence of an uninsured or 
inadequately insured adverse                       The group maintains insurance at levels that

event; certain risks (such as                      it considers reasonable against those risks 
crop loss through fire or other  Material loss of potential revenues or that can be economically insured and mitigates 
perils), for which insurance   claims against the group        uninsured risks to the extent reasonably 
cover is either not available or                     feasible by management practices 
is considered disproportionately 
expensive, are not insured 
Produce prices 
Volatility of CPO and CPKO prices                    Swings in CPO and CPKO prices should be 
which as primary commodities may                     moderated by the fact that the annual oilseed 
be affected by levels of world  Reduced revenue from the sale of CPO  crops account for the major proportion of 
economic activity and factors   and CPKO and a consequent reduction in world vegetable oil production and producers 
affecting the world economy,   cash flow               of such crops can reduce or increase their 
including levels of inflation and                    production within a relatively short time 
interest rates                              frame 
                                     The Indonesian government applies sliding 
                                     scales of charges on exports of CPO and CPKO, 
                                     which are varied from time to time in response 
Restriction on sale of the                        to prevailing prices, and has, on occasions, 
group's CPO and CPKO at world                      placed temporary restrictions on the export of 
market prices including      Reduced revenue from the sale of CPO  CPO and CPKO; several such measures were 
restrictions on Indonesian    and CPKO and a consequent reduction in introduced in 2022 in response to generally 
exports of palm products and   cash flow               rising prices precipitated by the war in the 
imposition of high export charges                    Ukraine but, whilst impacting prices in the 
                                     short term, have subsequently been modified to 
                                     afford producers economic margins. The export 
                                     levy charge funds biodiesel subsidies and thus 
                                     supports the local price of CPO 
                 Depression of selling prices for CPO  The imposition of controls or taxes on CPO or 
Disruption of world markets for  and CPKO if arbitrage between markets CPKO in one area can be expected to result in 
CPO and CPKO by the imposition of for competing vegetable oils proves  greater consumption of alternative vegetable 
import controls or taxes in    insufficient to compensate for the   oils within that area and the substitution 
consuming countries        market disruption created       outside that area of CPO and CPKO for other 
                                     vegetable oils 
Expansion 
                                     The group holds significant fully titled or 
Failure to secure in full, or   Inability to complete, or delays in  allocated land areas suitable for planting. It 
delays in securing, the land or  completing, the planned extension   works continuously to maintain permits for the 
funding required for the group's planting programme with a       planting of these areas and aims to manage its 
planned extension planting    consequential reduction in the group's finances to ensure, in so far as practicable, 
programme             prospective growth           that it will be able to fund any planned 
                                     extension planting programme 
A shortfall in achieving the 
group's planned extension     A possible adverse effect on market  The group maintains flexibility in its 
planting programme negatively   perceptions as to the value of the   planting programme to be able to respond to 
impacting the continued growth of group's securities           changes in circumstances 
the group 
Climate change 
                                     A negative effect on production would 
                                     similarly affect many other oil palm growers 
Changes to levels and regularity                     in South East Asia leading to a reduction in 
of rainfall and sunlight hours  Reduced production           CPO and CPKO supply, which would be likely to 
                                     result in higher prices for CPO and CPKO in 
                                     turn providing at least some offset against 
                                     reduced production 
Increase or decrease in water   Increasing requirement for bunding or Less than ten per cent of the group's existing 
levels in the rivers running   loss of plantings in low lying areas  plantings are in low lying or flood prone 
though the estates        susceptible to flooding        areas. These areas are being bunded, subject 
                                     to environmental considerations 
Environmental, social and governance practices 
Failure by the agricultural                       The group has established standard practices 
operations to meet the standards                     designed to ensure that it meets its 
expected of them as a large    Reputational and financial damage   obligations, monitors performance against 
employer of significant economic                     those practices and investigates thoroughly 
importance to local communities                     and takes action to prevent recurrence in 
                                     respect of any failures identified 
                                     The group is committed to sustainable 
Criticism of the group's                         development of oil palm and has obtained RSPO 
environmental practices by                        certification for most of its current 
conservation organisations                        operations. All group oil palm plantings are 
scrutinising land areas that fall                    on land areas from which logs have previously 
within a region that in places  Reputational and financial damage   been extracted by logging companies and which 
includes substantial areas of                      have subsequently been zoned by the Indonesian 
unspoilt primary rain forest                       authorities as appropriate for agricultural 
inhabited by diverse flora and                      development. The group maintains substantial 
fauna                                  conservation reserves that safeguard landscape 
                                     level biodiversity 
Community relations 
                                     The group seeks to foster mutually beneficial 
                                     economic and social interaction between the 
                 Disruption of operations, including  local villages and the agricultural 
A material breakdown in relations blockages restricting access to oil  operations. In particular, the group gives 
between the group and the host  palm plantings and mills, resulting in priority to applications for employment from 
population in the area of the   reduced and poorer quality CPO and   members of the local population, encourages 
agricultural operations      CPKO production            local farmers and tradesmen to act as 
                                     suppliers to the group, its employees and 
                                     their dependents and promotes smallholder 
                                     development of oil palm plantings 
Disputes over compensation                        The group has established standard procedures 
payable for land areas allocated Disruption of operations, including  to ensure fair and transparent compensation 
to the group that were previously blockages restricting access to the  negotiations and encourages the local 
used by local communities for the area the subject of the disputed    authorities, with whom the group has developed 
cultivation of crops or as    compensation              good relations and who are therefore generally 
respects which local communities                     supportive of the group, to assist in 
otherwise have rights                          mediating settlements 
                                     Where claims from individuals in relation to

Individuals party to a      Disruption of operations, including  compensation agreements are found to have a 
compensation agreement      blockages restricting access to the  valid basis, the group seeks to agree a new 
subsequently denying or disputing areas the subject of the compensation compensation arrangement; where such claims 
aspects of the agreement     disputed by the affected individuals  are found to be falsely based the group 
                                     encourages appropriate action by the local 
                                     authorities 
Stone and coal interests 
Operational factors 
                                     The stone and coal concession holding 
Failure by external contractors                     companies endeavour to use experienced 
to achieve agreed production   Under recovery of receivables     contractors, to supervise them closely and to 
volumes with optimal stripping                      take care to ensure that they have equipment 
values or extraction rates                        of capacity appropriate for the planned 
                                     production volumes 
External factors, in particular                     Adverse external factors would not normally 
weather, delaying or preventing  Delays to or under recovery of     have a continuing impact for more than a 
delivery of extracted stone and  receivables              limited period 
coal 
Geological assessments, which are Unforeseen extraction complications  The stone and coal concession holding 
extrapolations based on      causing cost overruns and production  companies seek to ensure the accuracy of 
statistical sampling, proving   delays or failure to achieve projected geological assessments of any extraction 
inaccurate            production resulting in under recovery programme 
                 of receivables 
Prices 
                                     There are currently no other stone quarries of 
                                     similar quality or volume in the vicinity of 
                                     the stone concessions and the cost of 
                                     transporting stone should restrict 
                                     competition. The rapid extraction of coal 
Local competition reducing stone Reduced revenue and a consequent    encourages an expectation of an early full 
prices and volatility of     reduction in recovery of receivables  recovery of loans from the principal coal 
international coal prices                        company. Any surplus cash accruing thereafter 
                                     will be available to be applied by the 
                                     principal coal company in paying dividends to 
                                     the stone concession company which can be 
                                     utilised to reduce its own loans from the 
                                     group 
                                     The Indonesian government has not to date 
Imposition of additional                         imposed measures that would seriously affect 
royalties or duties on the    Reduced revenue and a consequent    the viability of Indonesian stone quarrying or 
extraction of stone or coal or  reduction in recovery of receivables  coal mining operations notwithstanding the 
imposition of export restrictions                    imposition of some temporary limited export 
                                     restrictions in response to the exceptional 
                                     circumstances relating to the war in Ukraine 
                 Inability to supply product within the 
Unforeseen variations in quality specifications that are, at any    Geological assessments ahead of commencement 
of deposits            particular time, in demand, with    of extraction operations should have 
                 reduced revenue and a consequent    identified any material variations in quality 
                 reduction in recovery of receivables 
Environmental, social and governance practices 
                                     The areas of the stone and coal concessions 
                                     are relatively small and should not be 
                                     difficult to supervise. The stone and coal 
Failure by the stone and coal                      concession companies are committed to 
interests to meet the standards  Reputational and financial damage   international standards of best environmental 
expected of them                             and social practice and, in particular, to 
                                     proper management of waste water and 
                                     reinstatement of quarried and mined areas on 
                                     completion of extraction operations 
Climate change 
                                     The concession holding companies are working 
                                     with experienced, large contracting companies 
High levels of rainfall      Disruptions to mining or quarrying   that have been able to deploy additional 
                 operations and road transport     equipment in order to meet production and 
                                     transportation targets during periods of 
                                     higher rainfall 
General 
IT security 
                                     The group's IT controls and financial 
                                     reporting systems and procedures are 
                                     independently audited annually and 
                 Increasing prevalence and       recommendations for corrective actions to 
IT related fraud         sophistication of cyber-attacks    enhance controls are implemented accordingly. 
                 leading to theft            Additionally, an external independent cyber 
                                     security review and penetration test have been 
                                     commissioned and will be conducted 
                                     periodically going forward 
Currency 
                                     As respects costs and sterling denominated 
                                     shareholder capital, the group considers that 
                                     this risk is inherent in the group's business 
                 Adverse exchange movements on those  and structure and must simply be accepted. As 
Strengthening of sterling or   components of group costs and funding respects borrowings, where practicable the 
rupiah against the dollar     that arise in rupiah or sterling    group seeks to borrow in dollars but, when 
                                     borrowing in another currency, considers it 
                                     better to accept the resultant currency risk 
                                     than to hedge that risk with hedging 
                                     instruments 
Cost inflation 
Increased costs as result of                       Cost inflation is likely to have a broadly 
worldwide economic factors or                      equal impact on all oil palm growers and may 
shortages of required inputs   Reduction in operating margins     be expected to restrict CPO supply if 
(such as shortages of fertiliser                     production of CPO becomes uneconomic. Cost 
arising from the war in Ukraine)                     inflation can only be mitigated by improved 
                                     operating efficiency 
Funding 
                                     The group maintains good relations with its 
Bank debt repayment instalments                     bankers and other holders of debt who have 
and other debt maturities                        generally been receptive to reasonable 
coincide with periods of adverse                     requests to moderate debt profiles or waive

trading and negotiations with                      covenants when circumstances require as was 
bankers and investors are not   Inability to meet liabilities as they the case when waivers of certain breaches of 
successful in rescheduling    fall due                bank loan covenants by group companies at 31 
instalments, extending maturities                    December 2020 were subsequently waived; 
or otherwise concluding                         moreover, the directors believe that the 
satisfactory refinancing                         fundamentals of the group's business will 
arrangements                               normally facilitate procurement of additional 
                                     equity capital should this prove necessary 
Counterparty risk 
                                     The group maintains strict controls over its 
                                     financial exposures which include regular 
Default by a supplier, customer  Loss of any prepayment, unpaid sales  reviews of the creditworthiness of 
or financial institution     proceeds or deposit          counterparties and limits on exposures to 
                                     counterparties. In addition, 90 per cent of 
                                     sales revenue is receivable in advance of 
                                     product delivery 
Regulatory exposure 
New, and changes to, laws and                      The directors are not aware of any specific 
regulations that affect the group Restriction on the group's ability to planned changes that would adversely affect 
(including, in particular, laws  retain its current structure or to   the group to a material extent; current 
and regulations relating to land continue operating as currently    regulations restricting the size of oil palm 
tenure, work permits for                         growers in Indonesia will not impact the group 
expatriate staff and taxation)                      for the foreseeable future 
Breach of the various continuing                     The group endeavours to ensure compliance with 
conditions attaching to the                       the continuing conditions attaching to its 
group's land rights and the stone                    land rights and concessions and that its 
and coal concessions (including  Civil sanctions and, in an extreme   activities and the activities of the stone and 
conditions requiring utilisation case, loss of the affected rights or  coal concession companies are conducted within 
of the rights and concessions) or concessions              the terms of the licences and permits that are 
failure to maintain or renew all                     held and that licences and permits are 
permits and licences required for                    obtained and renewed as necessary 
the group's operations 
                                     The group has traditionally had, and continues 
Failure by the group to meet the                     to maintain, strong controls in this area 
standards expected in relation to Reputational damage and criminal    because Indonesia, where all of the group's 
human rights, slavery,      sanctions               operations are located, has been classified as 
anti-bribery and corruption                       relatively high risk by the International 
                                     Transparency Corruption Perceptions Index 
Restrictions on foreign                         The group endeavours to maintain good 
investment in Indonesian mining  Constraints on the group's ability to relations with the local partners in the 
concessions, limiting the     recover its investment         group's mining interests so as to ensure that 
effectiveness of co-investment                      returns appropriately reflect agreed 
arrangements with local partners                     arrangements 
Country exposure 
                                     In the recent past, Indonesia has been stable 
                                     and the Indonesian economy has continued to 
                                     grow but, in the late 1990s, Indonesia 
                 Difficulties in maintaining      experienced severe economic turbulence and 
Deterioration in the political or operational standards particularly if there have been subsequent occasional 
economic situation in Indonesia  there was a consequential       instances of civil unrest, often attributed to 
                 deterioration in the security     ethnic tensions, in certain parts of 
                 situation               Indonesia. The group has never, since the 
                                     inception of its East Kalimantan operations in 
                                     1989, been adversely affected by regional 
                                     security problems 
                 Restriction on the transfer of fees,  The directors are not aware of any 
                 interest and dividends from Indonesia circumstances that would lead them to believe 
Introduction of exchange controls to the UK with potential consequential that, under current political conditions, any 
or other restrictions on foreign negative implications for the     Indonesian government authority would impose 
owned operations in Indonesia   servicing of UK obligations and    restrictions on legitimate exchange transfers 
                 payment of dividends; loss of     or otherwise seek to restrict the group's 
                 effective management control      freedom to manage its operations 
                                     The group accepts there is a possibility that 
Mandatory reduction of foreign  Forced divestment of interests in   foreign owners may be required over time to 
ownership of Indonesian      Indonesia at below market values with divest partially ownership of Indonesian oil 
plantation operations       consequential loss of value      palm operations but has no reason to believe 
                                     that such divestment would be at anything 
                                     other than market value 
Miscellaneous relationships 
                                     The group appreciates its material dependence 
                                     upon its staff and employees and endeavours to 
Disputes with staff and employees Disruption of operations and      manage this dependence in accordance with 
                 consequent loss of revenues      international employment standards as detailed 
                                     under "Employees" in Environmental, social and 
                                     governance above 
                 Reliance on the Indonesian courts for 
                 enforcement of the agreements 
                 governing its arrangements with local 
                 partners with the uncertainties that  The group endeavours to maintain cordial 
Breakdown in relationships with  any juridical process involves and   relations with its local investors by seeking 
local investors in the group's  with any failure of enforcement likely their support for decisions affecting their 
Indonesian subsidiaries      to have, in particular, a material   interests and responding constructively to any 
                 negative impact on the value of the  concerns that they may have 
                 stone and coal interests because those 
                 concessions are legally owned by the 
                 group's local partners

VIABILITY STATEMENT

The group's business activities, together with the factors likely to affect its future development, performance and financial position are described in the Strategic report above which also provides (under the heading Finance) a description of the group's cash ?ow, liquidity and treasury policies. In addition, note 23 to the group ?nancial statements in the annual report includes information as to the group's policy, objectives, and processes for managing capital, its ?nancial risk management objectives, details of ?nancial instruments and hedging policies and exposures to credit and liquidity risks.

The Principal risks and uncertainties section of the Strategic report describes the material risks faced by the group and actions taken to mitigate those risks. In particular, there are risks associated with the group's local operating environment and the group is materially dependent upon selling prices for CPO and CPKO over which it has no control.

