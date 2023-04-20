Anzeige
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -11-

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of 2022

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of 2022 20-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC (the "company")

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2022

The company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2022 (including notice of the annual general meeting to be held on 8 June 2022) (the "annual report") will shortly be available for downloading from www.rea.co.uk/investors/ financial-reports.

A copy of the notice of annual general meeting will also be available to download from www.rea.co.uk/investors/ calendar.

Upon completion of bulk printing, copies of the annual report will be despatched to persons entitled thereto and will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism to be made available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/ nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The sections below entitled "Chairman's statement", "Dividends", "Principal risks and uncertainties", "Viability statement", "Going concern" and "Directors' responsibilities" have been extracted without material adjustment from the annual report. The basis of presentation of the financial information set out below is detailed in note 1 to the financial statements below.

HIGHLIGHTS

Overview

-- Continuing improvement in operating and financial position, following return to profitability in 2021

-- Higher average selling prices for CPO and CPKO largely offsetting inflationary pressures on costs in 2022

-- Commitment to reducing GHG emissions fortified by a range of new sustainability initiatives

Financial

-- Revenue increased by 8.8 per cent in 2022 to USD208.8 million (2021: USD191.9 million)

-- Slightly lower EBITDA of USD69.1 million (2021: USD75.8 million), principally reflecting a USD5.5 millionnegative movement in the fair value of agricultural produce (in turn reflecting lower closing CPO prices comparedwith 2021)

-- Profit before tax of USD42.0 million (2021: USD29.2 million), benefiting from foreign exchange gains of USD14.2million

-- Group net indebtedness reduced to USD166.7 million in 2022 (2021: USD175.7 million)

-- Dollar note maturity extended by four years to 30 June 2026

-- 10p per share of cumulative arrears of preference dividend paid in 2022, together with semi-annualpreference dividends due

Agricultural operations

-- FFB production up 3.7 per cent to 765,682 tonnes (2021: 738,024)

-- CPO extraction rate averaging 22.3 per cent (2021: 22.4 per cent)

-- Replanting of oldest mature areas commenced

-- Development and planting of extension areas recommenced

-- Completion of Satria oil mill expansion, doubling its capacity

Stone and coal

-- USD22.2 million cash inflow from loan repayments by coal concession holding company (IPA)

-- Stone concession holding company (ATP) to commence production shortly

-- Intention to withdraw from interest in coal remains

Environmental, social and governance

-- Increased score in the SPOTT assessment by the Zoological Society of London of 87.0 per cent, up from84.4 per cent (ranked 10th out of 100 companies assessed)

-- Review of ESG strategy and practices underpinning group's commitment to reducing GHG emissions anddelivering regeneration supported by new collaborations with SBTi and research based institutions

-- Pilot projects to provide financing and training for smallholders to improve productivity, traceabilityof FFB supply chain, encourage diversification, and reduce pressure on forests outside the group's concessionsleading to RSPO certification for first group of smallholder farmers in the region

-- Platinum certificate awarded by Ministry of Manpower for a second year for the group's Covid preventionand control programme

Outlook

-- CPO prices expected to remain at remunerative levels

-- Continuing investment in the operations to build on improved performance and giving greater resilience tothe vagaries of weather patterns in both the field and mills

-- An ESG programme to deliver sustainable growth while meeting the challenges of climate change andbiodiversity loss

-- Further cash inflows from loan repayments from stone and coal concession holding companies

-- A more solid financial footing providing the opportunity for future growth as well as a progressivereduction in net indebtedness

-- Provided operational performance and cash flows continue at satisfactory levels, remaining 7p per sharearrears of preference dividend to be eliminated by end 2023

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Following on from the group's return to profitability in 2021 and the continuing better CPO prices, 2022 was a year of consolidation for the group. Good revenues, reflecting the CPO prices largely offsetting inflationary pressures on costs, enabled a number of key projects to be undertaken, including investment in the transport fleet, improvements to infrastructure including housing stock, the commencement of replanting, and the resumption of extension planting. Expansion of the group's third oil mill at Satria ("SOM"), doubling its capacity, was also completed during the year.

The investment in the transport fleet (mainly in new tractors and trucks), together with the continuing programme of stoning the group's road network to improve durability, should afford the group greater resilience to periods of heavy rainfall and thereby benefit harvesting and crop evacuation. Additionally, completion of modification works in the group's three mills, including the SOM expansion, and, most recently, the repairs to the boiler at Perdana oil mill ("POM") (largely covered by the groups' insurance arrangements), should enhance the group's resilience in the mills, facilitating essential maintenance and repairs, as well as ensuring ample processing capacity for the group's own FFB production and that of third party suppliers. Further, the processing capacity that has been added will allow for the separation of fully certified sustainable FFB from other FFB. This should permit sales of the CPO produced from the sustainable FFB as segregated sustainable CPO, which normally commands a price premium.

The group remains committed to ensuring that its environmental, social and governance ("ESG") policies and practices meet the challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss and can deliver sustainable growth for the benefit of all stakeholders. A review of the group's sustainability strategy and practices undertaken during 2022 concluded with the development of an implementation road map for evaluating, addressing and monitoring climate-related risks and opportunities. The group has made a commitment to achieve a 50 per cent reduction in net greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions by 2030 and to work towards the longer term objective of net-zero emissions by 2050. In support of this goal, the group has signed up to the Science Based Targets initiative ("SBTi"), is exploring a range of work programmes and has entered into collaborative agreements with various research based institutions.

The group's annual participation in the Sustainable Palm Oil Transparency Toolkit ("SPOTT") assessment conducted by the Zoological Society of London ("ZSL") resulted in a further improvement in its score from 84.4 per cent to 87.0 per cent. The average score achieved by the 100 palm oil companies assessed was 45.4 per cent in 2022. The group was ranked 10th.

In furtherance of the group's policy on human rights and in support of its approach to gender and ethnic diversity, the group has established a diversity, equality and inclusion ("DEI") committee with the aim of ensuring equality of opportunity and treatment at all levels in the group.

In the agricultural operations, although excessive rainfall and periodic flooding presented logistical challenges for crop evacuation throughout the year, the continuing investment in the group's transport fleet and estate road improvements had a positive impact on both the quantity and quality of crops harvested. As expected, the group's agricultural production increased during the second half of the year and, for the whole year, FFB harvested amounted to 765,682 tonnes, some 3.7 per cent higher than that achieved in 2021. Third party harvested and bought in FFB totalled 248,969 tonnes, compared with 210,978 tonnes in 2021, an increase of 18.0 per cent.

With the increase in crops, there was a near commensurate increase in production of CPO, CPKO and palm kernels amounting to, respectively, 218,275 tonnes (2021: 209,006 tonnes), 18,206 tonnes (2021: 17,361 tonnes) and 46,799 tonnes respectively (2021: 44,735 tonnes).

The improvement in the group's operational and financial position in 2022 afforded the opportunity to embark on the necessary replanting of the group's oldest mature planted areas, where crop yields are starting to ease back, and to commence resupplying the areas where original plantings had been lost through flooding, but where water levels can now be controlled following the construction of bunds. Some 245 hectares were replanted and 67 hectares resupplied.

Additionally, as planned, land preparation commenced at the group's newest estate at PU where it is expected that an initial area of some 2,000 hectares will be planted during 2023. A further 55 hectares of extension plantings were established within the group's already developed estates during 2022.

The benefits of a surge in CPO prices early in 2022, in line with generally higher commodity prices, were dampened by a range of measures introduced by the Indonesian government in the middle of the year aimed at supporting the local availability of cooking oil at an affordable price. The impact was a dramatic fall in the net prices receivable by the group for its oil which is sold into the local Indonesian market. However, periodic revisions to the government measures saw net prices stabilise and return to remunerative levels later in the year.

The CPO price, CIF Rotterdam, opened the year at USD1,350 per tonne, and peaked at USD1,990 in early March before falling to close at USD995 at the end of 2022. So far in 2023, the price has traded around USD1,000 per tonne and currently stands at USD1,040 per tonne.

The average selling price for the group's CPO for 2022, including premia for certified oil but net of export duty and levy, adjusted to FOB Samarinda, was USD821 per tonne (2021: USD777 per tonne). The average selling price for the group's CPKO, on the same basis, was USD1,185 per tonne (2021: USD1,157 per tonne).

Group revenue in 2022 increased by 8.8 per cent, totalling USD208.8 million compared with USD191.9 million in 2021 as a result of higher average selling prices and CPO volumes. Operating costs increased by 10.0 per cent, totalling USD76.6 million (2021: USD69.6 million). The increase in costs partially reflected the increased FFB crop but was also due to increases in the cost of fertiliser and fuel and to the expenditure required to meet the challenges for harvesting and crop evacuation as a result of the high rainfall.

Operating profit for 2022 totalled USD41.4 million, some USD6.7 million lower than the corresponding figure for 2021, principally reflecting a negative movement of USD5.5 million in the fair value of agricultural produce, itself in large part a consequence of the lower CPO and CPKO prices at the end of 2022 than at the end of 2021. Earnings before tax, interest, depreciation and amortisation ("EBITDA") amounted to USD69.1 million, some USD6.8 million lower than that achieved in 2021.

Profit before tax amounted to USD42.0 million, compared with USD29.2 million in 2021, after a foreign exchange gain of USD14.2 million (2021: USD1.2 million) relating to the sterling and rupiah borrowings and other monetary items and arising from the depreciation of sterling and the rupiah against the dollar. The investment revenue component of pre-tax profit increased to USD5.6 million from USD1.5 million in 2021, reflecting the inclusion of interest from, and the reversal of prior year provisions against interest receivable from, one of the coal concession holding companies that is now generating positive cash flows.

Shareholders' funds less non-controlling interests at 31 December 2022 amounted to USD233.9 million, compared with USD222.4 million at the end of 2021. Non-controlling interests at 31 December 2022 totalled USD23.6 million (2021: USD20.3 million)

Total net indebtedness fell in 2022 and stood at USD166.7 million at 31 December 2022 (2021: USD175.7 million) notwithstanding a substantial commitment of funds, shortly after the commencement of the war in Ukraine, to an advance purchase of fertiliser for 2023. Following the sanctioning of the extension of the redemption date from June 2022 to June 2026 of the group's 7.5 per cent dollar notes (the "dollar notes"), a total of USD27.0 million nominal dollar notes remain outstanding, USD8.6 million of which are held by the company's wholly owned subsidiary, R.E.A. Services Limited ("REAS").

The group remains committed to a progressive reduction of its indebtedness to the extent that cash generation and demands for investment permit. The group is currently in discussion with its Indonesian banker, PT Bank Mandiri Tbk ("Bank Mandiri"), to provide a development loan to fund a proportion of the costs of the extension planting at PU. If concluded, this would moderate the speed of debt reduction but still allow for further overall reductions in net debt.

Progress during 2022 in the stone and coal concession holding companies to which the group has made loans encourages an expectation of continuing significant cash inflows from loan repayments.

Mining at the coal concession holding company, PT Indo Pancadasa Agrotama ("IPA") continued throughout 2022. A total of 11 shipments of coal mined from IPA's southern pit were made during the year totalling some 346,000 tonnes at selling prices averaging USD258 per tonne and some USD22.2 million of the loans made by the group to IPA were repaid. Together with the mining of coal from IPA's northern pit, which commenced at the end of 2022, coal operations are expected to continue at least until the end of 2024. Thereafter, it remains the directors' intention that the group should withdraw from interest in coal.

Recent investigations of the sand in the overburden overlaying the coal at IPA have indicated that this sand has a commercial value. Subject to the requisite permits being granted, the group has agreed to acquire a 49 per cent shareholding in the company established by the group's local partners in IPA to extract and market the sand. Arrangements have recently been concluded with IPA's contractor to extend the mining and profit sharing arrangements relating to IPA to cover the extraction and processing of the sand.

Plans to commence quarrying of the andesite stone concession held by PT Aragon Tambang Pratama ("ATP") have recently been finalised. ATP has appointed a contractor to operate the quarry and is concluding agreements for the supply of stone to the neighbouring coal company as well as to the group, and for the use of neighbouring companies' roads for transporting the stone. Production is due to commence shortly.

The dividends due in 2022 on the group's 9 per cent preference shares were paid on their due dates together with a payment in December of 10p per share of the cumulative arrears of preference dividend. Provided that operational performance and cash flows continue at satisfactory levels, the directors aim to eliminate the remaining 7p per share of arrears of preference dividend by the end of 2023.

On behalf of the board, I would like to welcome Mieke Djalil who joined as a non-executive director in July 2022. Based in Indonesia, Mieke has over 35 years' experience in business process improvement and project management. Her local, as well as international, knowledge and experience are a valuable resource for the board.

Subject to CPO and CPKO prices remaining at remunerative levels, the group should continue to generate good cash flows which should be augmented by further loan repayments from the coal and stone concession holding companies. The directors expect therefore to continue building on the improvement in the group's operational and financial position.

David J BLACKETT

Chairman DIVIDENDS

The semi-annual dividends arising on the preference shares in June and December 2022 were paid on their respective due dates. In addition, a payment of 10p per share of arrears of dividend on the group's preference shares was paid on 31 December 2022. Provided that operational performance and cash flows continue at satisfactory levels, the directors aim to eliminate the remaining arrears of preference dividend (which amount to 7p per share) by the end of 2023.

While the dividends on the preference shares are more than six months in arrear, the company is not permitted to pay dividends on its ordinary shares. No dividend in respect of the ordinary shares has been paid in respect of 2022 or is proposed.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The sixty third annual general meeting ("AGM") of R.E.A. Holdings plc to be held at the London office of Ashurst LLP at London Fruit & Wool Exchange, 1 Duval Square, London E1 6PW on 8 June 2023 at 10.00 am.

Attendance

To help manage the number of people in attendance, we are asking that only shareholders or their duly nominated proxies or corporate representatives attend the AGM in person. Anyone who is not a shareholder or their duly nominated proxies or corporate representatives should not attend the AGM unless arrangements have been made in advance with the company secretary by emailing company.secretary@rea.co.uk.

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit a proxy vote on each of the resolutions in the notice in advance of the meeting: i. by visiting Computershare's electronic proxy service www.investorcentre.co.uk/eproxy (and so that theappointment is received by the service by no later than 10.00 am on 6 June 2023) or via the CREST electronic proxyappointment service; or ii. by completing, signing and returning a form of proxy to the Company's registrar, Computershare InvestorServices PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY as soon as possible and, in any event, so as toarrive by no later than 10.00 am on 6 June 2023; or iii. by using the Proxymity platform if you are an institutional investor (for more information see "Noticeof AGM" in the annual report).

The company will make further updates, if any, about the meeting at www.rea.co.uk/investors/regulatory-news and on the website's home page. Shareholders are accordingly requested to watch the group's website for any such further updates.

The directors and the chairman of the meeting, and any person so authorised by the directors, reserve the right, as set out in article 67 in the company's articles of association, to take such action as they think fit for securing the safety of people at the meeting and promoting the orderly conduct of business at the meeting.

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The group's business involves risks and uncertainties. Those risks and uncertainties that the directors currently consider to be material or prospectively material are described below. There are or may be other risks and uncertainties faced by the group (such as future natural disasters or acts of God) that the directors currently deem immaterial, or of which they are unaware, that may have a material adverse impact on the group.

Identi?cation, assessment, management and mitigation of the risks associated with ESG matters forms part of the group's system of internal control for which the board has ultimate responsibility. The board discharges that responsibility as described in Corporate governance in the annual report.

Whilst the war in Ukraine has to date been perceived to have benefited CPO prices, resultant impacts on the pricing of necessary inputs to the group's operations, such as fuel and fertiliser, has resulted in material inflation in group costs, albeit that such inflation has moderated in recent months. Moreover, lack of availability of such inputs would negatively affect the group's production volumes.

Climate change represents an emerging risk both for the potential impacts of the group's operations on the climate and the effects of climate change on the group's operations. The group has been monitoring and working to minimise its GHG emissions for over ten years, with levels of GHG emissions an established key performance indicator for the group and for accreditation by the independent certification bodies to which the group subscribes. The group has made a commitment to achieve a 50 per cent reduction in GHG emissions by 2030 and to work towards the longer term objective of net-zero emissions by 2050. In furtherance of these commitments, a CCWG has been established to identify, quantify and reduce emission sources across all of the group's operations and to set actions, priorities and timelines for the group. The group has also recently signed up to the SBTi with the aim of following the science to frame the group's actions to reduce carbon emissions. In addition to reporting on energy consumption and efficiency in accordance with the UK government's SECR framework, the group also includes disclosures in accordance with the TCFD recommendations in this annual report.

Material risks, related policies and the group's successes and failures with respect to ESG matters and the measures taken in response to any failures are described in more detail under Environmental, social and governance above. Where risks are reasonably capable of mitigation, the group seeks to mitigate them. Beyond that, the directors endeavour to manage the group's ?nances on a basis that leaves the group with some capacity to withstand adverse impacts from both identi?ed and unidentified areas of risk, but such management cannot provide insurance against every possible eventuality.

The effect of an adverse incident relating to the stone and coal interests, as referred to below, could impact the ability of the stone and coal companies to repay their loans. As noted elsewhere in the Strategic report, it is the group's intention to withdraw from its coal interests as soon as practicable.

Risks assessed by the directors as currently being of particular signi?cance, including climate change, are those detailed below under:

-- "Agricultural operations - Produce prices"

-- "General - Cost inflation"

-- "Agricultural operations - Climatic factors"

-- "Agricultural operations - Other operational factors".

In addition, the directors have identified IT security as a new, though not particularly significant, risk as detailed under "General" below.

The directors' assessment, as respects produce prices and cost inflation, re?ects the key importance of those risks in relation to the matters considered in the "Viability statement" below and, as respects climatic and other operational factors, the negative impact that could result from adverse incidence of such risks. 

Risk               Potential impact            Mitigating or other relevant considerations 
Agricultural operations 
Climatic factors 
Material variations from the norm A loss of crop or reduction in the   Over a long period, crop levels should be 
in climatic conditions      quality of harvest resulting in loss  reasonably predictable 
                 of potential revenue 
Unusually low levels of rainfall A reduction in subsequent crop levels Operations are located in an area of high 
that lead to a water availability resulting in loss of potential     rainfall. Notwithstanding some seasonal 
below the minimum required for  revenue; the reduction is likely to be variations, annual rainfall is usually 
the normal development of the oil broadly proportional to the cumulative adequate for normal development 
palm               size of the water deficit 
                 Delayed crop formation resulting in  Normal sunshine hours in the location of the 
Overcast conditions        loss of potential revenue       operations are well suited to the cultivation 
                                     of oil palm 
                                     The group has established a permanent 
                                     downstream loading facility, where the river 
                                     is tidal. In addition, road access between the 
Material variations in levels of Inability to obtain delivery of estate ports of Samarinda and Balikpapan and the 
rainfall disrupting either river supplies or to evacuate CPO and CPKO  estates offers a viable alternative route for 
or road transport         (possibly leading to suspension of   transport with any associated additional cost 
                 harvesting)              more than outweighed by avoidance of the 
                                     potential negative impact of disruption to the 
                                     business cycle by any delay in evacuating CPO 
                                     and CPKO 
Cultivation risks 
Failure to achieve optimal upkeep A reduction in harvested crop     The group has adopted standard operating 
standards             resulting in loss of potential revenue practices designed to achieve required upkeep 
                                     standards 
Pest and disease damage to oil  A loss of crop or reduction in the   The group adopts best agricultural practice to 
palms and growing crops      quality of harvest resulting in loss  limit pests and diseases 
                 of potential revenue 
Other operational factors 
                                     The group maintains stocks of necessary inputs 
                                     to provide resilience and has established 
Shortages of necessary inputs to Disruption of operations or increased biogas plants to improve its self-reliance in 
the operations, such as fuel and input costs leading to reduced profit relation to fuel. Construction of a further 
fertiliser            margins                biogas plant in due course would increase 
                                     self-reliance and reduce costs as well as GHG 
                                     emissions 
                                     The group endeavours to employ a sufficient 
                 FFB crops becoming rotten or over ripe complement of harvesters within its workforce 
                 leading either to a loss of CPO    to harvest expected crops, to provide its 
High levels of rainfall or other production (and hence revenue) or to  transport fleet with sufficient capacity to 
factors restricting or preventing the production of CPO that has an   collect expected crops under likely weather 
harvesting, collection or     above average free fatty acid content conditions and to maintain resilience in its 
processing of FFB crops      and is saleable only at a discount to palm oil mills with each of the mills 
                 normal market prices          operating separately and some ability within 
                                     each mill to switch from steam based to biogas 
                                     or diesel based electricity generation 
                                     The group's bulk storage facilities have 
                                     sufficient capacity for expected production 
                                     volumes and, together with the further storage 
                 The requirement for CPO and CPKO    facilities afforded by the group's fleet of 
Disruptions to river transport  storage exceeding available capacity  barges, have hitherto always proved adequate 
between the main area of     and forcing a temporary cessation in  to meet the group's requirements for CPO and 
operations and the Port of    FFB harvesting or processing with a  CPKO storage. Additionally, a new road 
Samarinda or delays in collection resultant loss of crop and       currently under construction by a neighbouring 
of CPO and CPKO from the     consequential loss of potential    coal company will shortly provide an 
transhipment terminal       revenue                alternative land route for produce evacuation 
                                     as well as the option to construct a new 
                                     bulking terminal on the road route thereby 
                                     eliminating the risk of potential bottlenecks 
                                     caused by fluctuations in river levels 
Occurrence of an uninsured or 
inadequately insured adverse                       The group maintains insurance at levels that

event; certain risks (such as                      it considers reasonable against those risks 
crop loss through fire or other  Material loss of potential revenues or that can be economically insured and mitigates 
perils), for which insurance   claims against the group        uninsured risks to the extent reasonably 
cover is either not available or                     feasible by management practices 
is considered disproportionately 
expensive, are not insured 
Produce prices 
Volatility of CPO and CPKO prices                    Swings in CPO and CPKO prices should be 
which as primary commodities may                     moderated by the fact that the annual oilseed 
be affected by levels of world  Reduced revenue from the sale of CPO  crops account for the major proportion of 
economic activity and factors   and CPKO and a consequent reduction in world vegetable oil production and producers 
affecting the world economy,   cash flow               of such crops can reduce or increase their 
including levels of inflation and                    production within a relatively short time 
interest rates                              frame 
                                     The Indonesian government applies sliding 
                                     scales of charges on exports of CPO and CPKO, 
                                     which are varied from time to time in response 
Restriction on sale of the                        to prevailing prices, and has, on occasions, 
group's CPO and CPKO at world                      placed temporary restrictions on the export of 
market prices including      Reduced revenue from the sale of CPO  CPO and CPKO; several such measures were 
restrictions on Indonesian    and CPKO and a consequent reduction in introduced in 2022 in response to generally 
exports of palm products and   cash flow               rising prices precipitated by the war in the 
imposition of high export charges                    Ukraine but, whilst impacting prices in the 
                                     short term, have subsequently been modified to 
                                     afford producers economic margins. The export 
                                     levy charge funds biodiesel subsidies and thus 
                                     supports the local price of CPO 
                 Depression of selling prices for CPO  The imposition of controls or taxes on CPO or 
Disruption of world markets for  and CPKO if arbitrage between markets CPKO in one area can be expected to result in 
CPO and CPKO by the imposition of for competing vegetable oils proves  greater consumption of alternative vegetable 
import controls or taxes in    insufficient to compensate for the   oils within that area and the substitution 
consuming countries        market disruption created       outside that area of CPO and CPKO for other 
                                     vegetable oils 
Expansion 
                                     The group holds significant fully titled or 
Failure to secure in full, or   Inability to complete, or delays in  allocated land areas suitable for planting. It 
delays in securing, the land or  completing, the planned extension   works continuously to maintain permits for the 
funding required for the group's planting programme with a       planting of these areas and aims to manage its 
planned extension planting    consequential reduction in the group's finances to ensure, in so far as practicable, 
programme             prospective growth           that it will be able to fund any planned 
                                     extension planting programme 
A shortfall in achieving the 
group's planned extension     A possible adverse effect on market  The group maintains flexibility in its 
planting programme negatively   perceptions as to the value of the   planting programme to be able to respond to 
impacting the continued growth of group's securities           changes in circumstances 
the group 
Climate change 
                                     A negative effect on production would 
                                     similarly affect many other oil palm growers 
Changes to levels and regularity                     in South East Asia leading to a reduction in 
of rainfall and sunlight hours  Reduced production           CPO and CPKO supply, which would be likely to 
                                     result in higher prices for CPO and CPKO in 
                                     turn providing at least some offset against 
                                     reduced production 
Increase or decrease in water   Increasing requirement for bunding or Less than ten per cent of the group's existing 
levels in the rivers running   loss of plantings in low lying areas  plantings are in low lying or flood prone 
though the estates        susceptible to flooding        areas. These areas are being bunded, subject 
                                     to environmental considerations 
Environmental, social and governance practices 
Failure by the agricultural                       The group has established standard practices 
operations to meet the standards                     designed to ensure that it meets its 
expected of them as a large    Reputational and financial damage   obligations, monitors performance against 
employer of significant economic                     those practices and investigates thoroughly 
importance to local communities                     and takes action to prevent recurrence in 
                                     respect of any failures identified 
                                     The group is committed to sustainable 
Criticism of the group's                         development of oil palm and has obtained RSPO 
environmental practices by                        certification for most of its current 
conservation organisations                        operations. All group oil palm plantings are 
scrutinising land areas that fall                    on land areas from which logs have previously 
within a region that in places  Reputational and financial damage   been extracted by logging companies and which 
includes substantial areas of                      have subsequently been zoned by the Indonesian 
unspoilt primary rain forest                       authorities as appropriate for agricultural 
inhabited by diverse flora and                      development. The group maintains substantial 
fauna                                  conservation reserves that safeguard landscape 
                                     level biodiversity 
Community relations 
                                     The group seeks to foster mutually beneficial 
                                     economic and social interaction between the 
                 Disruption of operations, including  local villages and the agricultural 
A material breakdown in relations blockages restricting access to oil  operations. In particular, the group gives 
between the group and the host  palm plantings and mills, resulting in priority to applications for employment from 
population in the area of the   reduced and poorer quality CPO and   members of the local population, encourages 
agricultural operations      CPKO production            local farmers and tradesmen to act as 
                                     suppliers to the group, its employees and 
                                     their dependents and promotes smallholder 
                                     development of oil palm plantings 
Disputes over compensation                        The group has established standard procedures 
payable for land areas allocated Disruption of operations, including  to ensure fair and transparent compensation 
to the group that were previously blockages restricting access to the  negotiations and encourages the local 
used by local communities for the area the subject of the disputed    authorities, with whom the group has developed 
cultivation of crops or as    compensation              good relations and who are therefore generally 
respects which local communities                     supportive of the group, to assist in 
otherwise have rights                          mediating settlements 
                                     Where claims from individuals in relation to

Individuals party to a      Disruption of operations, including  compensation agreements are found to have a 
compensation agreement      blockages restricting access to the  valid basis, the group seeks to agree a new 
subsequently denying or disputing areas the subject of the compensation compensation arrangement; where such claims 
aspects of the agreement     disputed by the affected individuals  are found to be falsely based the group 
                                     encourages appropriate action by the local 
                                     authorities 
Stone and coal interests 
Operational factors 
                                     The stone and coal concession holding 
Failure by external contractors                     companies endeavour to use experienced 
to achieve agreed production   Under recovery of receivables     contractors, to supervise them closely and to 
volumes with optimal stripping                      take care to ensure that they have equipment 
values or extraction rates                        of capacity appropriate for the planned 
                                     production volumes 
External factors, in particular                     Adverse external factors would not normally 
weather, delaying or preventing  Delays to or under recovery of     have a continuing impact for more than a 
delivery of extracted stone and  receivables              limited period 
coal 
Geological assessments, which are Unforeseen extraction complications  The stone and coal concession holding 
extrapolations based on      causing cost overruns and production  companies seek to ensure the accuracy of 
statistical sampling, proving   delays or failure to achieve projected geological assessments of any extraction 
inaccurate            production resulting in under recovery programme 
                 of receivables 
Prices 
                                     There are currently no other stone quarries of 
                                     similar quality or volume in the vicinity of 
                                     the stone concessions and the cost of 
                                     transporting stone should restrict 
                                     competition. The rapid extraction of coal 
Local competition reducing stone Reduced revenue and a consequent    encourages an expectation of an early full 
prices and volatility of     reduction in recovery of receivables  recovery of loans from the principal coal 
international coal prices                        company. Any surplus cash accruing thereafter 
                                     will be available to be applied by the 
                                     principal coal company in paying dividends to 
                                     the stone concession company which can be 
                                     utilised to reduce its own loans from the 
                                     group 
                                     The Indonesian government has not to date 
Imposition of additional                         imposed measures that would seriously affect 
royalties or duties on the    Reduced revenue and a consequent    the viability of Indonesian stone quarrying or 
extraction of stone or coal or  reduction in recovery of receivables  coal mining operations notwithstanding the 
imposition of export restrictions                    imposition of some temporary limited export 
                                     restrictions in response to the exceptional 
                                     circumstances relating to the war in Ukraine 
                 Inability to supply product within the 
Unforeseen variations in quality specifications that are, at any    Geological assessments ahead of commencement 
of deposits            particular time, in demand, with    of extraction operations should have 
                 reduced revenue and a consequent    identified any material variations in quality 
                 reduction in recovery of receivables 
Environmental, social and governance practices 
                                     The areas of the stone and coal concessions 
                                     are relatively small and should not be 
                                     difficult to supervise. The stone and coal 
Failure by the stone and coal                      concession companies are committed to 
interests to meet the standards  Reputational and financial damage   international standards of best environmental 
expected of them                             and social practice and, in particular, to 
                                     proper management of waste water and 
                                     reinstatement of quarried and mined areas on 
                                     completion of extraction operations 
Climate change 
                                     The concession holding companies are working 
                                     with experienced, large contracting companies 
High levels of rainfall      Disruptions to mining or quarrying   that have been able to deploy additional 
                 operations and road transport     equipment in order to meet production and 
                                     transportation targets during periods of 
                                     higher rainfall 
General 
IT security 
                                     The group's IT controls and financial 
                                     reporting systems and procedures are 
                                     independently audited annually and 
                 Increasing prevalence and       recommendations for corrective actions to 
IT related fraud         sophistication of cyber-attacks    enhance controls are implemented accordingly. 
                 leading to theft            Additionally, an external independent cyber 
                                     security review and penetration test have been 
                                     commissioned and will be conducted 
                                     periodically going forward 
Currency 
                                     As respects costs and sterling denominated 
                                     shareholder capital, the group considers that 
                                     this risk is inherent in the group's business 
                 Adverse exchange movements on those  and structure and must simply be accepted. As 
Strengthening of sterling or   components of group costs and funding respects borrowings, where practicable the 
rupiah against the dollar     that arise in rupiah or sterling    group seeks to borrow in dollars but, when 
                                     borrowing in another currency, considers it 
                                     better to accept the resultant currency risk 
                                     than to hedge that risk with hedging 
                                     instruments 
Cost inflation 
Increased costs as result of                       Cost inflation is likely to have a broadly 
worldwide economic factors or                      equal impact on all oil palm growers and may 
shortages of required inputs   Reduction in operating margins     be expected to restrict CPO supply if 
(such as shortages of fertiliser                     production of CPO becomes uneconomic. Cost 
arising from the war in Ukraine)                     inflation can only be mitigated by improved 
                                     operating efficiency 
Funding 
                                     The group maintains good relations with its 
Bank debt repayment instalments                     bankers and other holders of debt who have 
and other debt maturities                        generally been receptive to reasonable 
coincide with periods of adverse                     requests to moderate debt profiles or waive

trading and negotiations with                      covenants when circumstances require as was 
bankers and investors are not   Inability to meet liabilities as they the case when waivers of certain breaches of 
successful in rescheduling    fall due                bank loan covenants by group companies at 31 
instalments, extending maturities                    December 2020 were subsequently waived; 
or otherwise concluding                         moreover, the directors believe that the 
satisfactory refinancing                         fundamentals of the group's business will 
arrangements                               normally facilitate procurement of additional 
                                     equity capital should this prove necessary 
Counterparty risk 
                                     The group maintains strict controls over its 
                                     financial exposures which include regular 
Default by a supplier, customer  Loss of any prepayment, unpaid sales  reviews of the creditworthiness of 
or financial institution     proceeds or deposit          counterparties and limits on exposures to 
                                     counterparties. In addition, 90 per cent of 
                                     sales revenue is receivable in advance of 
                                     product delivery 
Regulatory exposure 
New, and changes to, laws and                      The directors are not aware of any specific 
regulations that affect the group Restriction on the group's ability to planned changes that would adversely affect 
(including, in particular, laws  retain its current structure or to   the group to a material extent; current 
and regulations relating to land continue operating as currently    regulations restricting the size of oil palm 
tenure, work permits for                         growers in Indonesia will not impact the group 
expatriate staff and taxation)                      for the foreseeable future 
Breach of the various continuing                     The group endeavours to ensure compliance with 
conditions attaching to the                       the continuing conditions attaching to its 
group's land rights and the stone                    land rights and concessions and that its 
and coal concessions (including  Civil sanctions and, in an extreme   activities and the activities of the stone and 
conditions requiring utilisation case, loss of the affected rights or  coal concession companies are conducted within 
of the rights and concessions) or concessions              the terms of the licences and permits that are 
failure to maintain or renew all                     held and that licences and permits are 
permits and licences required for                    obtained and renewed as necessary 
the group's operations 
                                     The group has traditionally had, and continues 
Failure by the group to meet the                     to maintain, strong controls in this area 
standards expected in relation to Reputational damage and criminal    because Indonesia, where all of the group's 
human rights, slavery,      sanctions               operations are located, has been classified as 
anti-bribery and corruption                       relatively high risk by the International 
                                     Transparency Corruption Perceptions Index 
Restrictions on foreign                         The group endeavours to maintain good 
investment in Indonesian mining  Constraints on the group's ability to relations with the local partners in the 
concessions, limiting the     recover its investment         group's mining interests so as to ensure that 
effectiveness of co-investment                      returns appropriately reflect agreed 
arrangements with local partners                     arrangements 
Country exposure 
                                     In the recent past, Indonesia has been stable 
                                     and the Indonesian economy has continued to 
                                     grow but, in the late 1990s, Indonesia 
                 Difficulties in maintaining      experienced severe economic turbulence and 
Deterioration in the political or operational standards particularly if there have been subsequent occasional 
economic situation in Indonesia  there was a consequential       instances of civil unrest, often attributed to 
                 deterioration in the security     ethnic tensions, in certain parts of 
                 situation               Indonesia. The group has never, since the 
                                     inception of its East Kalimantan operations in 
                                     1989, been adversely affected by regional 
                                     security problems 
                 Restriction on the transfer of fees,  The directors are not aware of any 
                 interest and dividends from Indonesia circumstances that would lead them to believe 
Introduction of exchange controls to the UK with potential consequential that, under current political conditions, any 
or other restrictions on foreign negative implications for the     Indonesian government authority would impose 
owned operations in Indonesia   servicing of UK obligations and    restrictions on legitimate exchange transfers 
                 payment of dividends; loss of     or otherwise seek to restrict the group's 
                 effective management control      freedom to manage its operations 
                                     The group accepts there is a possibility that 
Mandatory reduction of foreign  Forced divestment of interests in   foreign owners may be required over time to 
ownership of Indonesian      Indonesia at below market values with divest partially ownership of Indonesian oil 
plantation operations       consequential loss of value      palm operations but has no reason to believe 
                                     that such divestment would be at anything 
                                     other than market value 
Miscellaneous relationships 
                                     The group appreciates its material dependence 
                                     upon its staff and employees and endeavours to 
Disputes with staff and employees Disruption of operations and      manage this dependence in accordance with 
                 consequent loss of revenues      international employment standards as detailed 
                                     under "Employees" in Environmental, social and 
                                     governance above 
                 Reliance on the Indonesian courts for 
                 enforcement of the agreements 
                 governing its arrangements with local 
                 partners with the uncertainties that  The group endeavours to maintain cordial 
Breakdown in relationships with  any juridical process involves and   relations with its local investors by seeking 
local investors in the group's  with any failure of enforcement likely their support for decisions affecting their 
Indonesian subsidiaries      to have, in particular, a material   interests and responding constructively to any 
                 negative impact on the value of the  concerns that they may have 
                 stone and coal interests because those 
                 concessions are legally owned by the 
                 group's local partners

VIABILITY STATEMENT

The group's business activities, together with the factors likely to affect its future development, performance and financial position are described in the Strategic report above which also provides (under the heading Finance) a description of the group's cash ?ow, liquidity and treasury policies. In addition, note 23 to the group ?nancial statements in the annual report includes information as to the group's policy, objectives, and processes for managing capital, its ?nancial risk management objectives, details of ?nancial instruments and hedging policies and exposures to credit and liquidity risks.

The Principal risks and uncertainties section of the Strategic report describes the material risks faced by the group and actions taken to mitigate those risks. In particular, there are risks associated with the group's local operating environment and the group is materially dependent upon selling prices for CPO and CPKO over which it has no control.

The group has material indebtedness, in the form of bank loans and listed notes. All of the listed notes fall due for repayment by 30 June 2026 and, for this reason, the directors have chosen the period to 31 December 2026 for their assessment of the long term viability of the group.

The group's present level of indebtedness re?ects a number of challenges that have confronted the group in recent years. Over the period 2015 to 2017, group crops fell considerably short of the levels that had been expected. The reasons for this were successfully identi?ed and addressed but, as crops recovered to better levels, the group had to contend with falling CPO prices. The resultant negative cash ?ow impact over several years had to be ?nanced and led to the group assuming greater debt obligations than it would have liked.

An improvement in CPO prices in the closing months of 2020 continued into 2021 and 2022 and the early months of 2023 have seen prices remaining at satisfactory levels. As a result, the group has been generating, and continues to generate, strong cash flows from its oil palm operations.

Following completion of a reorganisation of the group's indebtedness during 2021, total indebtedness at 31 December 2022, as detailed in "Capital structure" in the Strategic report, amounted to USD188.6 million, comprising Indonesian rupiah denominated term bank loans equivalent in total to USD114.2 million, drawings under an Indonesian rupiah denominated working capital facility equivalent to USD2.9 million, USD18.5 million nominal of 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2026 (net of dollar notes owned by the group) and GBP30.9 million nominal (equivalent to USD38.2 million) of 8.75 per cent sterling notes 2025 and loans from the non-controlling shareholder in REA Kaltim of USD15.5 million. The total borrowings repayable in the period to 31 December 2026 (based on exchange rates ruling at 31 December 2022) amount to the equivalent of USD142.0 million of which the major part will fall due in 2025 (USD68.0 million) and 2026 (USD38.4 million).

In addition to the cash required for debt repayments, the group also faces substantial demands on cash to fund capital expenditure and dividends and the remaining arrears of dividend on the company's preference shares.

Capital expenditure in 2023 and the immediately following years is likely to be to be maintained at not less than the level of USD20.4 million incurred in 2022 as the group progresses its extension planting programme, accelerates replanting of older oil palm areas, invests further in improving its housing stock and continues a programme of stoning the group's extensive road network to improve the durability of roads in periods of heavy rain. The group's mill processing capacity should, however, be adequate for the foreseeable future with only limited further investment.

Current discussions with the group's Indonesian bankers, Bank Mandiri, may result in the bank agreeing to provide a development loan to fund a proportion of the costs of the extension planting programme. If agreed, this would reduce the amount of self-generated cash flow immediately needed to fund capital expenditure.

Going forward, the company intends to pay the dividends arising on the preference shares in each year, amounting to 9p per share, as these fall due and to discharge the remaining arrears of dividend on the preference shares amounting to 7p per share by the end of 2023. At the current exchange rate of GBP1 = USD1.24, this will involve an outlay of USD8.0 million per annum for future dividends and a further outlay of USD6.2 million to discharge the remaining arrears.

The group has for some years relied on funding provided by the group's customers in exchange for forward commitments of CPO and CPKO. Agreements are in place to continue such funding in relation to contracts running to end 2025. The group believes that, if required, such agreements could be extended although it does not currently expect that this will be necessary.

Coal operations at the IPA concession at Kota Bangun are currently generating positive cash flows which, if coal prices remain at current levels, may reasonably be expected to continue until end 2024. Moreover, quarrying of the andesite stone concession held by ATP is due to commence shortly. As a result, repayments of the group's loans to the stone and coal concession companies can be expected to continue.

Whilst commodity prices can be volatile, the group can reasonably hope that CPO and CPKO prices will remain at remunerative levels for the foreseeable future. Moreover, recent modest declines in the prices of fertiliser and diesel oil are moderating inflation in operating costs, so that the group can expect that its operations will continue to generate cash flows at good levels.

Taking account of the cash already held by the group at 31 December 2022 of USD21.9 million, and the combination of loan repayments from the stone and coal concession companies and cash flow from the oil palm operations, cash available to the group should be sufficient progressively to reduce the group's indebtedness while meeting the other prospective demands on group cash referred to above. If CPO and CPKO prices remain at favourable levels, the group may have sufficient cash to meet the listed debt redemptions falling due in 2025 and 2026 in full but, should this not be the case, the directors are confident that the improvements in the financial position of the group that will have occurred by 2025 will be such that any shortfalls can be successfully refinanced at the relevant times.

Based on the foregoing, the directors have a reasonable expectation that the company and the group have adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the period to 31 December 2026 and to remain viable during that period.

GOING CONCERN

Factors likely to affect the group's future development, performance and financial position are described in the Strategic report. The directors have carefully considered those factors, together with the principal risks and uncertainties faced by the group as well as emerging risks which are set out in the Principal risks and uncertainties section of the Strategic report and have reviewed key sensitivities which could impact on the liquidity of the group.

As at 31 December 2022, the group had cash and cash equivalents of USD21.9 million, and borrowings of USD188.6 million (in both cases as set out in note 23 to the group ?nancial statements in the annual report). The total borrowings repayable by the group in the period to 30 June 2024 (based on exchange rates ruling at 31 December 2022) amount to the equivalent of USD27.1 million.

In addition to the cash required for debt repayments, the group also faces demands on cash in the period to 30 June 2024 to fund capital expenditure and dividends and arrears of dividend on the company's preference shares as referred to in more detail in the "Viability statement" above. That statement also notes the possibility of a new bank development loan to meet a proportion of the costs of the group's extension planting programme, the continuation of funding from the group's customers, the group's expectations regarding further loan repayments by the stone and coal concession holding companies and the prospect of good cash generation by the group's oil palm operations.

Having regard to the foregoing, based on the group's forecasts and projections (taking into account reasonable possible changes in trading performance and other uncertainties) and having regard to the group's cash position and available borrowings, the directors expect that the group should be able to operate within its available borrowings for at least 12 months from the date of approval of the ?nancial statements.

On that basis, the directors have concluded that it is appropriate to prepare the ?nancial statements on a going concern basis.

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES

The directors are responsible for preparing the annual report and the financial statements in accordance with applicable law and regulations.

To the best of the knowledge of each of the directors, they con?rm that:

-- the accompanying ?nancial statements, prepared in accordance with UK adopted International FinancialReporting Standards, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, ?nancial position and pro?t or loss ofthe company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole;

-- the Strategic report in the annual report includes a fair review of the development and performance ofthe business and the position of the company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole,together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that they face; and

-- the annual report and ?nancial statements, taken as a whole, are fair, balanced and understandable andprovide the information necessary for shareholders to assess the company's position, performance, business modeland strategy.

The current directors of the company and their respective functions are set out in the "Board of directors" section of the annual report.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 

2022   2021 
                                       USD'000   USD'000 
Revenue                                   208,783  191,913 
Net (loss) / gain arising from changes in fair value of agricultural produce (2,790)  2,661 
Cost of sales                                (145,259) (132,420) 
Gross profit                                 60,734  62,154 
Distribution costs                              (2,014)  (637) 
Administrative expenses                           (17,319) (13,434) 
Operating profit                               41,401  48,083 
Investment revenues                             5,297   1,483 
Finance gains                                14,661  1,167 
Finance costs                                (19,313) (21,535) 
Profit before tax                              42,046  29,198 
Tax                                     (9,160)  (19,937) 
Profit for the year                             32,886  9,261 
 
Attributable to: 
Equity shareholders                             27,777  7,326 
Non-controlling interests                          5,109   1,935 
                                       32,886  9,261 
 
Profit / (loss) per 25p ordinary share (US cents) 
Basic                                    43.1   (3.4) 
Diluted                                   39.5   (3.4)

All operations for both years are continuing.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 

2022  2021 
                                 USD'000 USD'000 
Profit for the year                        32,886 9,261 
 
Other comprehensive income 
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss: 
Deferred tax impact of change in subsidiary's functional currency -   497 
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations     -   2 
                                 -   499 
 
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: 
Actuarial gains                          374  759 
Deferred tax on actuarial gains                  (83)  (154) 
                                 291  605 
 
Total comprehensive income for the year              33,177 10,365 
 
Attributable to: 
Equity shareholders                        28,027 8,560 
Non-controlling interests                     5,150 1,805 
Profit for the year                        33,177 10,365

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2022 

2022   2021* 
                    USD'000   USD'000 
Non-current assets 
Goodwill                12,578  12,578 
Intangible assets           1,836   361 
Property, plant and equipment ("PPE") 354,028  365,798 
Land                  44,967  43,640 
Financial assets            55,003  72,733 
Deferred tax assets          3,000   4,275 
Non-current receivables        5,007   5,300 
Total non-current assets        476,419  504,685 
Current assets 
Inventories              27,428  17,832 
Biological assets           3,909   4,154 
Trade and other receivables      31,440  16,658 
Current tax asset           188    1,230 
Cash and cash equivalents       21,914  46,892 
Total current assets          84,879  86,766 
Total assets              561,298  591,451 
Current liabilities 
Trade and other payables        (40,454) (54,720) 
Current tax liabilities        (1,462)  (5,705) 
Bank loans               (16,390) (16,955) 
Dollar notes              -     (26,985) 
Other loans and payables        (5,712)  (7,293) 
Total current liabilities       (64,018) (111,658) 
Non-current liabilities 
Trade and other payables        (9,757)  (1,489) 
Bank loans               (100,730) (119,871) 
Sterling notes             (38,162) (42,533) 
Dollar notes              (17,842) - 
Deferred tax liabilities        (44,454) (45,504) 
Other loans and payables        (28,805) (27,738) 
Total non-current liabilities     (239,750) (237,135) 
Total liabilities           (303,768) (348,793) 
Net assets               257,530  242,658 
 
Equity 
Share capital             133,590  133,586 
Share premium account         47,374  47,358 
Translation reserve          (25,101) (25,101) 
Retained earnings           78,042  66,545 
                    233,905  222,388 
Non-controlling interests       23,625  20,270 
Total equity              257,530  242,658

* Restated - see note 22

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 

Share  Share  Translation Retained Sub   Non-    Total 
                    capital premium reserve   earnings total  controlling Equity 
                                           interests 
                    USD'000  USD'000  USD'000    USD'000  USD'000  USD'000    USD'000 
At 1 January 2021*           133,586 47,358 (25,833)  68,504  223,615 18,465   242,080 
Loss for the year            -    -    -      7,326  7,326  1,935    9,261 
Other comprehensive income for the year -    -    732     502   1,234  (130)    1,104 
Dividends to preference shareholders  -    -    -      (9,787) (9,787) -      (9,787) 
At 31 December 2021*          133,586 47,358 (25,101)  66,545  222,388 20,270   242,658 
Profit for the year           -    -    -      27,777  27,777  5,109    32,886 
Amendment to non-controlling interest  -    -    -      -    -    (295)    (295) 
Other comprehensive income for the year -    -    -      250   250   41     291 
Exercise of warrants          4    16   -      -    20    -      20 
Dividends to preference shareholders  -    -    -      (16,530) (16,530) -      (16,530) 
Dividends to non-controlling interests -    -    -      -    -    (1,500)   (1,500) 
At 31 December 2022           133,590 47,374 (25,101)  78,042  233,905 23,625   257,530

* Restated - see note 22

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 

2022   2021 
                             USD'000  USD'000 
Net cash from operating activities            16,699  36,920 
 
Investing activities 
Interest received                    2,058  1,483 
Proceeds on disposal of PPE               1,517  2,544 
Purchases of PPE                     (19,095) (13,456) 
Expenditure on land                   (1,327) (3,754) 
Net repayment from stone and coal interests       17,018  2,441 
Net cash generated by / (used in) investing activities  171   (10,742) 
 
Financing activities 
Preference dividends paid                (16,530) (9,787) 
Dividend to non-controlling interest           (1,500) - 
Repayment of bank borrowings               (39,243) (110,210) 
New bank borrowings drawn                30,400  137,255 
Purchase of dollar notes held in treasury        (8,570) - 
Repayment of borrowings from related party        (51)   (4,068) 
Repayment of borrowings from non-controlling shareholder (697)  (900) 
Cost of extension of redemption date of dollar notes   (252)  - 
Proceeds from issue of ordinary shares          20    - 
Repayment of lease liabilities              (2,670) (2,617) 
Net cash (used in) / from financing activities      (39,093) 9,673 
 
Cash and cash equivalents 
Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents  (22,223) 35,851 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year      46,892  11,805 
Effect of exchange rate changes             (2,755) (764) 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year         21,914  46,892

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1. Basis of preparation

The financial statements and notes 1 to 24 below (together the "financial information") have been extracted without material adjustment from the financial statements of the group for the year ended 31 December 2022 (the "2022 financial statements"). The auditor has reported on those accounts; the reports were unqualified and did not contain statements under sections 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006 ("CA 2006"). Copies of the 2022 financial statements will be filed in the near future with the Registrar of Companies. The accompanying financial information does not constitute statutory accounts of the company within the meaning of section 434 of the CA 2006.

Whilst the 2022 financial statements have been prepared in accordance with UK adopted International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as brought into UK law on 31 December 2021 and with the CA 2006, as at the date of authorisation of those accounts the accompanying financial information does not itself contain sufficient information to comply with IFRS.

The 2022 financial statements and the accompanying financial information were approved by the board of directors on 19 April 2022. 2. Revenue and cost of sales 

2022   2021 
                    USD'000   USD'000 
Revenue: 
Sales of goods             206,611  190,565 
Revenue from management services    1,520   1,348 
Revenue from stone and coal interests 652    - 
                    208,783  191,913 
 
Cost of sales: 
Depreciation and amortisation     (27,654) (27,724) 
Other costs              (117,605) (104,696) 
                    (145,259) (132,420) 3. Segment information

In the table below, the group's sales of goods are analysed by geographical destination and the carrying amount of net assets is analysed by geographical area of asset location. The group operates in two segments: the cultivation of oil palms and stone and coal interests. In 2022 and 2021, the latter did not meet the quantitative thresholds set out in IFRS 8 Operating segments and, accordingly, no analyses are provided by business segment. 

2022 2021 
                  USD'm  USD'm 
Sales by geographical destination: 
Indonesia              206.6 190.6 
                  206.6 190.6

Carrying amount of non-current assets and other assets and liabilities by geographical area of asset location: 

2022  2022   2022  2021  2021*   2021* 
                Europe Indonesia Total  Europe Indonesia Total 
                USD'm  USD'm    USD'm   USD'm  USD'm    USD'm 
Consolidated non-current assets 1.4  476.1   477.5  1.1  503.6   504.7 
Consolidated current assets   9.3  84.1   93.4  0.8  86.0   86.8 
Consolidated liabilities    (66.4) (246.8)  (313.2) (70.6) (278.2)  (348.8) 
Net (liabilities) / assets   (55.7) 313.4   257.7  (68.7) 311.4   242.7

* Restated - see note 22 4. Agricultural produce movement

The net loss arising from changes in fair value of agricultural produce represents the aggregate movement in the carrying values of agricultural produce inventory and biological assets. The movement in the carrying value of agricultural produce inventory comprises the movement in the fair value of the FFB input into that inventory (measured at point of harvest) less the movement in such inventory at historic cost (which is included in cost of sales). 5. Administrative expenses 

2022  2021 
                   USD'000 USD'000 
Loss / (profit) on disposal of PPE  218  (123) 
Indonesian operations        14,221 11,307 
Head office             3,428 2,575 
                   17,867 13,759 
Amount included as additions to PPE (548) (325) 
                   17,319 13,434 6. Investment revenues 
                                   2022 2021 
                                   USD'000 USD'000 
Interest on bank deposits                      1,411 402 
Other interest income                        647  1,081 
Reversal of provision in respect of interest on stone and coal loans 3,239 - 
                                   5,297 1,483

Investment revenues include USD2.6 million interest receivable in respect of stone and coal loans net of a provision of USD1.7 million (31 December 2021: interest receivable of USD2.6 million net of a provision of USD1.5 million).

The provision of USD3.2 million in respect of cumulative interest payable by a coal concession holding company was reversed in the year as it is now generating revenue and has repaid substantially all of its loan to the group. 7. Finance gains 

2022  2021 
                                              USD'000 USD'000 
Change in value of sterling notes arising from exchange fluctuations            4,553 556 
Change in value of other monetary assets and liabilities arising from exchange fluctuations 9,613 611 
Gain arising on the extension of the redemption date of the dollar notes          495  - 
                                              14,661 1,167 
 8. Finance costs 
                    2022  2021 
                    USD'000 USD'000 
Interest on bank loans and overdrafts 10,814 11,338 
Interest on dollar notes        1,707 2,028 
Interest on sterling notes       3,263 3,687 
Interest on other loans        851  735 
Interest on lease liabilities     377  214 
Other finance charges         2,527 3,568 
                    19,539 21,570 
Amount included as additions to PPE  (226) (35) 
                    19,313 21,535

2022 interest on dollar notes is net of interest in respect of the USD8.6 million notes held in treasury by a group company for resale.

Other finance charges in 2021 included a charge of USD1.4 million relating to abortive advisory costs incurred in respect of the reorganisation of the group's Indonesian bank borrowings.

Amounts included as additions to PPE arose on borrowings applicable to the Indonesian operations and reflected a capitalisation rate of 2.0 per cent (2021: 0.3 per cent); there is no directly related tax relief. 9. Tax 

2022  2021 
             USD'000  USD'000 
Current tax: 
UK corporation tax    78   - 
Overseas withholding tax 1,635  739 
Foreign tax        7,172  5,326 
Foreign tax - prior year 133   2,950 
Total current tax     9,018  9,015 
 
Deferred tax: 
Current year       3,128  11,347 
Prior year        (2,986) (425) 
Total deferred tax    142   10,922 
 
Total tax         9,160  19,937

Taxation is provided at the rates prevailing for the relevant jurisdiction. For Indonesia, the current and deferred taxation provision is based on a tax rate of 22 per cent (2021: 22 per cent) and for the UK, the taxation provision reflects a corporation tax rate of 19 per cent (2021: 19 per cent) and a deferred tax rate of 25 per cent (2021: 25 per cent). 10. Dividends 

2022  2021 
                                USD'000 USD'000 
Amounts recognised as distributions to preference shareholders: 
Dividends on 9 per cent cumulative preference shares      16,530 9,787

The semi-annual dividends arising on the preference shares that fell due on 30 June and 31 December 2022 were duly paid, together, in the latter case, with 10p per share of the cumulative arrears of preference dividends, thus reducing the arrears from 17p per share (GBP12.2 million - USD16.5 million) as at 31 December 2021 to 7p per share (GBP5.0 million - USD6.1 million) as at 31 December 2022. The arrears of dividend are not recognised in these financial statements.

The directors expect the semi-annual dividends on the company's preference shares arising during 2023 and 2024 to be paid as they fall due. In addition, provided that operational performance and cash flows continue at satisfactory levels, the directors aim to eliminate the remaining arrears of preference dividend by the end of 2023.

While the dividends on the preference shares are more than six months in arrear, the company is not permitted to pay dividends on its ordinary shares. Accordingly, no dividend in respect of the ordinary shares has to date been paid in respect of 2022 or is proposed. 11. Profit / (loss) per share 

2022  2021 
                                                USD'000  USD'000 
Profit attributable to equity shareholders                           27,777 7,326 
Preference dividends paid relating to current year                       (8,826) (8,826) 
Profit / (loss) for the purpose of calculating loss per share                  18,951 (1,500) 
 
                                                '000  '000 
Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purpose of basic profit / (loss) per share  43,959 43,951 
 
                                                '000  '000 
Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purpose of diluted profit / (loss) per share 47,957 43,951

The warrants (see note 19) were non-dilutive in 2021 as the average share price was below the exercise price. 12. Property, plant and equipment 

Plantings Buildings Plant,    Construction Total 
                      and    equipment  in progress 
                      structures and vehicles 
                 USD'000   USD'000   USD'000    USD'000    USD'000 
Cost: 
At 1 January 2021         175,415  248,594  124,148   9,113    557,270 
Additions             570    935    7,101    10,049    18,655 
Reclassifications and adjustments (55)   2,063   1,366    (3,391)   (17) 
Disposals             (643)   (1,184)  (7,161)   (338)    (9,326) 
At 31 December 2021        175,287  250,408  125,454   15,433    566,582 
Additions             2,367   3,712   9,840    2,903    18,822 
Reclassifications and adjustments -     2,429   1,471    (5,168)   (1,268) 
Disposals             (1,107)  (1,256)  (6,588)   -      (8,951) 
At 31 December 2022        176,547  255,293  130,177   13,168    575,185 
 
Accumulated depreciation: 
At 1 January 2021         56,014  52,320   72,385    -      180,719 
Charge for year          10,170  7,501   9,301    -      26,972 
Reclassifications and adjustments 1     (2)    (7)     -      (8) 
Disposals             (185)   (213)   (6,501)   -      (6,899) 
At 31 December 2021        66,000  59,606   75,178    -      200,784 
Charge for year          10,137  7,608   9,844    -      27,589 
Disposals             (126)   (613)   (6,477)   -      (7,216) 
At 31 December 2022        76,011  66,601   78,545    -      221,157 
 
 
 
Carrying amount: 
At 31 December 2022        100,536  188,692  51,632    13,168    354,028 
At 31 December 2021        109,287  190,802  50,276    15,433    365,798

The depreciation charge for the year includes USD44,000 (2021: USD35,000) which has been capitalised as part of additions to plantings and buildings and structures.

At the balance sheet date, the group had entered into contractual commitments for the acquisition of PPE amounting to USD7.3 million (2021: USD7.1 million).

At the balance sheet date, PPE of USD123.0 million (2021: USD132.4 million) had been charged as security for bank loans (see note 15). 13. Land 

2022  2021 
                  USD'000 USD'000 
Cost: 
Beginning of year         47,962 44,201 
Additions             1,327 3,754 
Reclassifications and adjustments -   7 
Disposals             (641) - 
End of year            48,648 47,962 
 
Accumulated amortisation: 
Beginning of year         4,322 4,322 
Disposals             (641) - 
End of year            3,681 4,322 
 
Carrying amount: 
End of year            44,967 43,640 
Beginning of year         43,640 39,879

Balances classi?ed as land represent amounts invested in land utilised for the purpose of the plantation operations in Indonesia. There are two types of cost, one relating to the acquisition of HGUs and the other relating to the acquisition of Izin Lokasi.

At 31 December 2022, certi?cates of HGU had been obtained in respect of areas covering 64,522 hectares (2021: 64,522 hectares). An HGU is effectively a government certi?cation entitling the holder to utilise the land for agricultural and related purposes. Retention of an HGU is subject to payment of annual land taxes in accordance with prevailing tax regulations. HGUs are normally granted for periods of up to 35 years and are renewable on expiry of such term.

The other cost relates to the acquisition of Izin Lokasi, each of which is an allocation of Indonesian state land granted by the Indonesian local authority responsible for administering the land area to which the allocation relates. Such allocations are preliminary to the process of fully titling an area of land and obtaining an HGU in respect of it. Izin Lokasi are normally valid for periods of between one and three years but may be extended if steps have been taken towards obtaining full titles.

At the balance sheet date, land titles of USD26.3 million (2021: USD18.9 million) had been charged as security for bank loans (see note 15). 14. Financial assets 

2022  2021 
                     USD'000  USD'000 
Stone interest              30,354 25,622 
Coal interests              13,524 32,035 
Provision against loan to coal interests (2,550) (2,550) 
                     41,328 55,107 
 
Plasma advances              13,675 17,626 
                     13,675 17,626 
 
Total financial assets          55,003 72,733

Pursuant to the arrangements between the group and its local partners, the company's subsidiary, KCC, has the right, subject to satisfaction of local regulatory requirements, to acquire, at original cost, 95 per cent ownership of two Indonesian companies that directly and through an Indonesian subsidiary of one of those companies own rights in respect of certain stone and coal concessions in East Kalimantan Indonesia. Under current regulations such rights cannot be exercised. For now, the concession holding companies are being financed by loan funding from the group and no dividends or other distributions or payments may be paid or made by the concession holding companies to the local partners without the prior agreement of KCC. A guarantee has been executed by the stone concession holding company in respect of the amounts owed to the group by the two coal concession holding companies.

Included within the stone and coal interest balances is cumulative interest receivable of USD9.0 million net of a provision of USD9.0 million (2021: USD10.5 million cumulative interest receivable and provision). This interest has been provided against due to the creditworthiness of the concession holding companies, two out of three of which are not yet in production, and as such have no operational cashflows from which to settle interest in the next year. A provision of USD3.2 million in respect of the coal concession holding company that is generating revenue and has repaid substantially all of its loan to the group has been reversed in the year and is included within investment revenue in the consolidated income statement.

Plasma advances are discussed under "Credit risk" in note 23 of the annual report. 15. Bank loans 

2022  2021 
                      USD'000  USD'000 
Bank loans                 117,120 136,826 
 
The bank loans are repayable as follows: 
On demand or within one year        16,390 16,955 
Between one and two years          14,210 14,393 
Between two and five years         53,779 51,999 
After five years              32,741 53,479 
                      117,120 136,826 
 
Amount due for settlement within 12 months 16,390 16,955 
Amount due for settlement after 12 months  100,730 119,871 
                      117,120 136,826

All bank loans are denominated in rupiah and are stated above net of unamortised expenses of USD4.8 million (2021: USD6.8 million). The interest rate as at 31 December 2022 is 8.0 per cent (2021: 8.75 per cent). The weighted average interest rate in 2022 was 8.3 per cent (2021: 8.5 per cent). The gross bank loans of USD122.0 million (2021: USD143.7 million) are secured on certain land titles, PPE, biological assets and cash assets held by REA Kaltim, KMS and SYB having an aggregate book value of USD159.4 million (2021: USD163.8 million), and are the subject of an unsecured guarantee by the company. The banks are entitled to have recourse to their security on usual banking terms.

Under the terms of their bank facilities, certain plantation subsidiaries are restricted to an extent in the payment of interest on borrowings from, and on the payment of dividends to, other group companies. The directors do not believe that the applicable covenants will affect the ability of the company to meet its cash obligations.

At the balance sheet date, the group had undrawn rupiah denominated facilities of nil (2021: USD3.2 million). 16. Sterling notes

The sterling notes comprise GBP30.9 million nominal of 8.75 per cent guaranteed 2025 sterling notes (2021: GBP30.9 million nominal) issued by the company's subsidiary, REA Finance B.V..

The sterling notes are due for repayment on 31 August 2025. A premium of 4p per GBP1 nominal of sterling notes will be paid on redemption of the sterling notes on 31 August 2025 (or earlier in the event of default) or on surrender of the sterling notes in satisfaction, in whole or in part, of the subscription price payable on exercise of the warrants on or before the ?nal subscription date (namely 15 July 2025).

The sterling notes are guaranteed by the company and another wholly owned subsidiary of the company, REAS, and are secured principally on unsecured loans made by REAS to Indonesian plantation operating subsidiaries of the company.

The repayment obligation in respect of the sterling notes of GBP30.9 million (USD37.2 million) is carried on the balance sheet net of the unamortised balance of the note issuance costs plus the amortised premium to date. 17. Dollar notes 

2022   2021 
                USD'000  USD'000 
Dollar notes - repayable 2022 -    (26,985) 
Dollar notes - repayable 2026 (26,412) - 
Dollar notes held in treasury 8,570  - 
                (17,842) (26,985)

The dollar notes comprise USD27.0 million nominal of 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2026 net of USD8.6 million nominal of dollar notes held in treasury (31 December 2021: USD27.0 million nominal 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2022) and are carried in the balance sheet net of the unamortised balance of the note issuance costs.

On 3 March 2022 the repayment date for the dollar notes was extended from 30 June 2022 to 30 June 2026. In consideration of the noteholders sanctioning the extension of the redemption date, the company paid each noteholder a consent fee equal to 0.25 per cent of the nominal amount of the dollar notes held by such holder. In conjunction with the proposal to extend the redemption date for the dollar notes, the company put in place arrangements whereunder any noteholder who wished to realise their holding of dollar notes by the previous redemption date of 30 June 2022 was offered the opportunity so to do (the "sale facility").

Holders of USD14.8 million nominal dollar notes elected to take advantage of the sale facility. USD6.0 million nominal of such dollar notes were resold and REAS (a wholly owned subsidiary of the company) acquired the unsold balance of USD8.8 million nominal of dollar notes. A further USD248,000 nominal of dollar notes was then resold at par for settlement on 30 June 2022. Accordingly, the total net amount of dollar notes purchased from divesting noteholders and currently held by REAS is USD8.6 million.

The dollar notes are thus now due for repayment on 30 June 2026. 18. Other loans and payables 

2022  2021 
                                USD'000 USD'000 
Indonesian retirement benefit obligations           7,824 8,849 
Lease liabilities                       7,438 6,230 
Loans from non-controlling shareholder             15,519 16,216 
Payable under settlement agreement (see note 22)        3,736 3,736 
                                34,517 35,031 
 
Repayable as follows: 
On demand or within one year (shown under current liabilities) 5,712 7,293 
 
Between one and two years                   3,721 13,361 
Between two and five years                   18,106 14,377 
After five years                        6,978 - 
Amount due for settlement after 12 months           28,805 27,738 
 
                                34,517 35,031 
 19. Share capital 
                                          2022  2021 
                                          USD'000  USD'000 
Issued and fully paid (in dollars): 
72,000,000 - 9 per cent cumulative preference shares of GBP1 each (2021: 72,000,000) 116,516 116,516 
43,963,529 - ordinary shares of 25p each (2021: 43,950,429)            18,075 18,071 
132,500 - ordinary shares of 25p each held in treasury (2021: 132,500)       (1,001) (1,001) 
                                          133,590 133,586

The preference shares entitle the holders thereof to payment, out of the profits of the company available for distribution, but subject to the approval of a board resolution to make a distribution out of available profits, of a cumulative preferential dividend of 9 per cent per annum on the nominal amount paid up on such preference shares. The preference shares shall rank for dividend in priority to the payment of any dividend to the holders of any other class of shares. In the event of the company being wound up, holders of the preference shares shall be entitled to the amount paid up on the nominal value of such shares together with any arrears and accruals of the dividend thereon. On a winding up or other return of capital, the preference shares shall rank in priority to any other shares of the company for the time being in issue.

Subject to the rights of the holders of preference shares, holders of ordinary shares are entitled to share equally with each other in any dividend paid on the ordinary share capital and, on a winding up of the company, in any surplus assets available for distribution among the members. Shares held by the company in treasury do not carry voting rights.

The company has outstanding 3,997,760 warrants to subscribe for ordinary shares (2021: 4,010,760 warrants). Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one ordinary share at a subscription price of 126p per share on or before 15 July 2025. Holders of sterling notes exercising warrants may satisfy the subscription obligations by surrendering sterling notes (see note 16).

Changes in share capital 

Issued and fully paid:         9 per cent cumulative preference shares of GBP1 each Ordinary shares of 25p each 
At 1 January 2021 and 31 December 2022 72,000,000                     43,950,529 
Issued during 2022           -                         13,000 
At 31 December 2022          72,000,000                     43,963,529

There have been no changes in preference share capital or ordinary shares held in treasury during the current year.

On 22 April 2022, following receipt of a notice of exercise of 13,000 warrants, the company issued and allotted 13,000 new ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25p each fully paid at the subscription price of 126p per share. 20. Movement in net borrowings 

2022   2021 
                                        USD'000   USD'000 
Change in net borrowings resulting from cash flows: 
(Decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents, after exchange rate effects (24,978) 35,087 
Net decrease / (increase) in bank borrowings                  8,843   (27,045) 
Dollar notes held in treasury                          8,570   - 
Decrease in borrowings from non-controlling shareholder             697    900 
Net decrease in related party borrowings                    51    4,068 
                                        (6,817)  13,011 
Amortisation of sterling note issue expenses and premium            (182)   (181) 
Cost of extension of redemption date of dollar notes              252    - 
Gain on extension of redemption date of dollar notes              495    - 
Amortisation of dollar note issue expenses                   (174)   (94) 
Amortisation of bank loan expenses                       (1,369)  (1,490) 
                                        (7,795)  11,245 
Currency translation differences                        16,734  2,438 
Net borrowings at beginning of year                       (175,668) (189,351) 
Net borrowings at end of year                          (166,729) (175,668) 21. Related party transactions

Transactions between the company and its subsidiaries, which are related parties, have been eliminated on consolidation and are not disclosed in this note. Transactions between the company and its subsidiaries are dealt with in the company's individual financial statements.

Remuneration of key management personnel

The remuneration of the directors, who are the key management personnel of the group, is set out below in aggregate for each of the categories specified in IAS 24: Related party disclosures. Further information about the remuneration of, and fees paid in respect of services provided by, individual directors is provided in the audited part of the Directors' remuneration report. 

2022 2021 
           USD'000 USD'000 
Short term benefits 1,094 1,299

Loan from related party

During the year, R.E.A. Trading plc ("REAT"), a related party, had unsecured loans to the company on commercial terms. REAT is owned by Richard Robinow (a director of the company) and his brother who, with members of their family, also own Emba Holdings Limited, a substantial shareholder in the company. Total loans outstanding at 31 December 2022 were nil (2021: nil). The maximum amount loaned was USD0.5 million (2021: USD4.1 million). Total interest paid during the year was USD30,000 (2021: USD257,000). This disclosure is also made in compliance with the requirements of Listing Rule 9.8.4(10). 22. Restatement

The group has decided to restate certain comparatives to reflect adjustments to amounts included in the 2018 financial statements.

