Ascent Solar says its acquisition of Flisom will triple its production capacity.From pv magazine USA Ascent Solar, a US manufacturer of thin-film copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) solar modules, has agreed to acquire Switzerland-based thin-film rival Flisom for an undisclosed sum. Flisom currently operates a 15 MW factory in Zurich, Switzerland. Ascent Solar will remain based in Thornton, Colorado, where it has a research and development center and 5 MW of nameplate production facility. It will immediately start manufacturing from its new roll-to-roll thin-film manufacturing facilities in ...

