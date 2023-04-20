

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Homewares retailer, Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) Thursday said its sales in the third quarter increased 6% to 423 million pounds from 399 million pounds in the same quarter a year ago.



Looking forward, the company said its outlook for full-year profit before tax remains unchanged, and is in line with analysts' estimates.



'We are seeing strong momentum in the business as customers continue to appreciate the quality and value across the Dunelm range, despite a challenging trading backdrop. This was apparent through our successful Winter Sale and the positive launch of our new ranges for spring and summer as customers look forward to longer days and outdoor living,' Nick Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer, commented.



