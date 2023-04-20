Nasdaq Stockholm AB: ACQ Bure AB ges observationsstatus / ACQ Bure AB receives observation status (40/23)

Igår, den 19 april 2023, offentliggjorde ACQ Bure AB ("ACQ") ett pressmeddelande med information om att ACQ och Yubico AB ("Yubico") har antagit en gemensam fusionsplan enligt vilken ACQ kommer att absorbera Yubico, medförande en ny noteringsprocess hos Nasdaq Stockholm AB och då för listning på Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents finansiella instrument ges observationsstatus om emittenten är föremål för ett omvänt förvärv eller annars planerar att genomgå så pass genomgripande förändringar i dess verksamhet eller organisation att emittenten vid en helhetsbedömning framstår som ett helt nytt bolag. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i ACQ Bure AB (ACQ SPAC, ISIN-kod SE0015657788, orderboks-ID 219986) ska ges observationsstatus. Yesterday, April 19, 2023, ACQ Bure AB ("ACQ") published a press release with information that ACQ and Yubico AB ("Yubico") have adopted a joint merger plan, according to which ACQ will absorb Yubico, resulting in a new listing process with Nasdaq Stockholm AB for listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm states that an issuer's financial instruments can be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a reverse takeover or otherwise plans to make such substantial changes to its business or organization that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in ACQ Bure AB (ACQ SPAC, ISIN-code SE0015657788, order book ID 219986) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.