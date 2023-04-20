Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Präsidenten-Beraterin nun im Cybeats-Boot!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QRSP | ISIN: SE0015657788 | Ticker-Symbol: 0FE
Frankfurt
20.04.23
09:15 Uhr
8,840 Euro
+0,500
+6,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACQ BURE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACQ BURE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
20.04.2023 | 08:46
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: ACQ Bure AB ges observationsstatus / ACQ Bure AB receives observation status (40/23)

Igår, den 19 april 2023, offentliggjorde ACQ Bure AB ("ACQ") ett
pressmeddelande med information om att ACQ och Yubico AB ("Yubico") har antagit
en gemensam fusionsplan enligt vilken ACQ kommer att absorbera Yubico,
medförande en ny noteringsprocess hos Nasdaq Stockholm AB och då för listning
på Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents finansiella instrument
ges observationsstatus om emittenten är föremål för ett omvänt förvärv eller
annars planerar att genomgå så pass genomgripande förändringar i dess
verksamhet eller organisation att emittenten vid en helhetsbedömning framstår
som ett helt nytt bolag. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i
ACQ Bure AB (ACQ SPAC, ISIN-kod SE0015657788, orderboks-ID 219986) ska ges
observationsstatus. 

Yesterday, April 19, 2023, ACQ Bure AB ("ACQ") published a press release with
information that ACQ and Yubico AB ("Yubico") have adopted a joint merger plan,
according to which ACQ will absorb Yubico, resulting in a new listing process
with Nasdaq Stockholm AB for listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm states that an issuer's financial instruments can
be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a reverse takeover or
otherwise plans to make such substantial changes to its business or
organization that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an
entirely new company. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in ACQ
Bure AB (ACQ SPAC, ISIN-code SE0015657788, order book ID 219986) shall be given
observation status. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta
Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.