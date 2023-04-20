

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Senior plc (SNR.L) Thursday said its revenue in the first quarter grew 16% year on year on a constant currency basis, driven by higher sales in commercial aerospace, land vehicle and power & energy markets.



Looking forward, the company expects strong growth in 2023, in line with its outlook.



'Overall, market dynamics continue to be favourable, with the strong commercial aerospace recovery continuing and other important markets remaining buoyant. Demand is holding up well, though we remain mindful of the ongoing supply chain pressures in aerospace, as well as the broader macro-economic situation and geopolitical uncertainty,' Senior said.



