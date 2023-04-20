Sectra to implement enterprise imaging SaaS in the cloud with Parkview Health in the US

LINKÖPING,Sweden and SHELTON,Conn., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will implement its enterprise imaging cloud subscription service, Sectra One Cloud, at Parkview Health in the US. This will allow the Indiana-based health system future scalability as imaging volumes grow and will ensure data security in a fully managed cloud environment.

The software, operated in Microsoft Azure, offers a turnkey, fully managed SaaS solution with Sectra taking all responsibility for required infrastructure under a managed services agreement.

"This is an exciting time for Parkview Health to be positioned for success in the forefront of an industry transformation to cloud. The Sectra One Cloud subscription model provides access to the full Sectra product portfolio while ensuring an easy and predictable cost model to grow enterprise imaging volumes," says Isaac Zaworski, president of Sectra Inc.

The contract was signed in March 2023 and the implementation will focus on radiology, breast imaging, advanced visualization, and VNA capabilities.

Parkview Health is a not-for-profit, community-based health system serving a northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio population of more than 1.3 million. The organization began as Fort Wayne City Hospital in 1878 and now provides care at 10 hospitals and a network of primary care and specialty physician clinics.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2021/2022 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,949 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, +46 (0)705 23 52 27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, +46 (0)708 23 56 10

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectra-s-enterprise-imaging-solution,c3166870 Sectra's enterprise imaging solution

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sectra-to-implement-enterprise-imaging-saas-in-the-cloud-with-parkview-health-in-the-us-301802732.html