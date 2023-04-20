

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Centamin plc (CELTF.PK, CEY.L, CEE.TO) reported that Sukari gold production for first quarter was 105,875 ounce, a 14% increase from the prior year. The higher production volumes were driven by increased underground productivity as mining rates ramped up following the transition to owner mining in the Sukari underground during the first-half of 2022.



Gold sales for the quarter were 107,661 ounce, a 16% increase from the previous year. The average realized gold price for the quarter was US$1,902 per ounce, up 1% year-over-year. Revenues generated of US$205.2 million, increased by 18% year-over-year, driven by higher production volumes and subsequent sales.



The company reiterated its 2023 guidance and looks forward to reporting later in the year on several additional projects which will deliver growth and underpin returns. The company still expects gold production for 2023 to be in the range of 450,000 to 480,000 ounce.



