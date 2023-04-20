

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rank Group (RNK.L), a British gambling company, reported Thursday that its third-quarter Group like-for-like or LFL Net Gaming Revenue or NGR grew 13 percent from last year to 174.4 million pounds.



On a channel basis, venues LFL NGR grew 12 percent and digital NGR was up 16 percent.



Grosvenor venues grew LFL NGR 15 percent to 77.9 million pounds, driven by growth in visitor numbers, with improved performance across London and the Rest of UK.



Mecca venues LFL NGR grew 9 percent in the quarter, driven by a 4 percent increase in customer visits and a 5 percent increase in spend per visit.



Digital NGR growth was 16 percent with strong growth across both the UK and Spanish businesses.



Looking ahead, the Board now expects the Group's underlying LFL operating profit for fiscal 2023 to be at the upper end or slightly ahead of the previously guided range of between 10 million pounds and 20 million pounds.



The company noted that the start of the fourth quarter is traditionally a quieter period for Grosvenor venues, but the outlook revision reflects the improved performance seen in the third quarter.



Rank will announce its preliminary full-year results on August 17.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX