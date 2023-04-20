

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RELX plc (REL.L, RLXXF.PK, RELX), on Thursday, issued trading update and reaffirmed the outlook for the full year.



The company stated that the improving long-term growth trajectory continues to be driven by the ongoing shift in business mix towards higher growth analytics and decision tools that deliver enhanced value to our customers across market segments.



Further, RELX expects underlying growth rates in revenue and adjusted operating profit to remain above historical trends, driving another year of strong growth in adjusted earnings per share on a constant currency basis.



The company sees Scientific, Technical & Medical underlying revenue growth to remain above historical trends, with underlying adjusted operating profit growth slightly exceeding underlying revenue growth.



Risk underlying revenue growth is expected to be strong, and in line with historical trends, with underlying adjusted operating profit growth broadly matching underlying revenue growth.



Also, RELX expects Legal underlying revenue growth to remain above historical trends, with underlying adjusted operating profit growth continuing to exceed underlying revenue growth, and expects a year of strong underlying revenue growth in Exhibitions. The operating result will continue to benefit from the structurally lower cost base, with margins expected to be close to pre-pandemic levels, the company added.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX