

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) said that, further to the company's announcement dated 20 September 2022, the Supreme Court in Ukraine has ruled in favor of the company.



The case related to a claim brought by four claimants seeking to invalidate a share purchase agreement concluded back in 2002 in relation to 40.19% of shares in Ferrexpo Poltava Mining, an operating subsidiary in Ukraine.



In May 2021, the court of first instance ruled in favor of Ferrexpo AG, a unit of Ferrexpo, and dismissed the Claim, with an appeal filed by the claimants in June 2021.



In September 2022, Ferrexpo said it received a judgement from the appeal court in respect of the Claim, which stated that the share purchase agreement concluded in 2002 was invalid and the 40.19 percent stake in Ferrexpo Poltava Mining should be transferred to the claimants.



Ferrexpo then said it was exploring all options, including its right to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court of Ukraine.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX