

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Silver and Gold mining company Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC.L) Thursday reported profit before tax of $25.8 million for the full year, lower than $137.3 million last year, hurt by decline in revenue.



Revenue for the year decreased 9% to $735.64 million from $811.39 million in the prior year, impacted by lower production as well as decline in the silver price.



Excluding one-time items, profit before tax was $24.3 million compared with $148.7 million a year ago.



Net profit from continuing operations decreased t $4.83 million or $0.01 per share from $71.11 million or $0.15 per share a year ago.



Pre-exceptional items profit from continuing operations was 6.75 million or $0.01 per share compared with $67.45 million or $0.14 per share last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX