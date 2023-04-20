DJ Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 19-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 91.7646

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8574346

CODE: MWRD LN

ISIN: LU1437016972

