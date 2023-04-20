DJ Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIR LN) Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 20-Apr-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D)
DEALING DATE: 19-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 16.6888
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 54714699
CODE: PRIR LN
ISIN: LU1931975152

ISIN: LU1931975152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIR LN
