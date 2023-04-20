Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.04.2023
Breaking News: Präsidenten-Beraterin nun im Cybeats-Boot!
20.04.2023 | 09:49
Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (JARI LN) Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 20-Apr-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 19-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 6360.7134

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15303261

CODE: JARI LN

ISIN: LU2233156749

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU2233156749 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      JARI LN 
Sequence No.:  238207 
EQS News ID:  1612459 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1612459&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2023 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
