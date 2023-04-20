DJ Amundi Prime Euro Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Euro Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIC LN) Amundi Prime Euro Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 20-Apr-2023 / 09:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime Euro Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 19-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.496

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 77032302

CODE: PRIC LN

ISIN: LU1931975079

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1931975079 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIC LN Sequence No.: 238196 EQS News ID: 1612437 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1612437&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2023 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)