DJ Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C) (EPRA LN) Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 20-Apr-2023 / 09:21 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 19-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 57.039
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4160579
CODE: EPRA LN
ISIN: LU1437018838
------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1437018838 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EPRA LN Sequence No.: 238149 EQS News ID: 1612343 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1612343&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 20, 2023 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)