

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary activity index increased for the second straight month in February and at a stable rate, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index rose 0.7 percent month-on-month in February, the same pace of increase as in January. That was above the 0.4 percent increase expected by economists.



Among the individual components, transport and postal activities, financial services, goods rental and leasing, retail trade, medical, living and amusement related services, manufacturing-dependent business services, increased in February.



Meanwhile, electricity, gas, heat supply and water, information and communication, information services, finance and insurance, and real estate decreased.



On a yearly basis, tertiary activity climbed at a faster pace of 3.5 percent in February, after a 1.7 percent gain in the prior month.



