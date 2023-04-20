

Figure 1. Image of the human capital enhancement model



Figure 2. Practical application process of the human capital enhancement model (excerpt from the report)

TOKYO, Apr 20, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today published the "CHRO Roundtable Report," a summary of human capital management strategies based on meetings of the Chief Human Resource Officers (CHROs) of Fujitsu, Panasonic Holdings Corporation(1), Marubeni Corporation(2) , KDDI Corporation(3), and OMRON Corporation(4). Fujitsu, together with these four partners, held CHRO Roundtable meetings six times since March 2022 to discuss and verify hypotheses based on management strategies, measures, and actual human capital data of the participating companies, with the aim of defining human capital management(5) strategies that improve corporate value. The report summarizes the outcome of these meetings, placing a special focus on a human capital value enhancement model, a framework supporting companies in visualizing how investment in human capital contributes to the improvement of their corporate value. The report further shows results on how the participants used the model to examine stories to enhance their corporate value, how they analyzed key and priority issues related to their stories, and also highlights practical techniques of human capital management.Moving forward, Fujitsu will continue to expand the number of companies participating in the CHRO Roundtable and improve the human capital value enhancement model to enable more advanced visualization of human capital data. Leveraging the knowledge and insights gained through ongoing verification of this model, Fujitsu aims to support companies in implementing individual personnel strategies in line with their management direction.Fujitsu will present insights of this report during a webinar in cooperation with the Graduate School of Management, GLOBIS University (6), on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 (in Japanese language).BackgroundFujitsu is promoting management and business practices based on its purpose "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation."Fujitsu in 2022 started regular discussions with senior management (CxO level) of companies from a wide range of industries focusing on the solution of societal issues, and initiated the CxO Roundtable project to present the results of these discussions to society. In fiscal 2022, Fujitsu launched the "CHRO Roundtable" for Chief Human Resource Officers, the "CTO Roundtable" for Chief Technology Officers, and the "CMO Roundtable" for Chief Marketing Officers.The CHRO Roundtable focuses on human capital management - a topic gaining increasing attention in recent years - featuring discussions among participants about the implementation of human resource strategies in line with management strategies, visualization of data related to human capital as a possible indicator for corporate value, and ways to communicate data to stakeholders. The CHRO Roundtable Report summarizes the outcomes of these meetings.Summary of the CHRO Roundtable reportThe report highlights various discussions between the CHROs of Fujitsu and the four participating companies during the roundtable toward the implementation of human capital management. It further introduces the so-called "human capital value enhancement model," a new framework which the participants developed during their meetings to enable companies to explain the relationship between their corporate vision, growth, and human resources strategies in a convincing story.Human capital value enhancement model to organize personnel strategiesThe human capital value enhancement model highlights human resources strategies essential to the realization of management objectives. By plotting and organizing personnel strategies in this model, companies are able to visualize how different policies contribute to the improvement of corporate value in an overall structure.Practical application process of the human capital value enhancement model - visualization of key and priority initiatives to realize management objectivesThe human capital enhancement model enables companies to verify whether or not personnel policies related to the mobilization of human resources are contributing to the realization of management strategies by collecting and analyzing data related to measures and systematically visualizing them. The model further enables easier visualization of key and priority initiatives to realize management objectives, and also supports companies in identifying weak points and overlooked opportunities in their human resources strategies, ultimately supporting them in discovering new challenges in their management strategy and creating a more persuasive story.Outline of CHRO Roundtable1. Period:March 2022 - January 20232. Participants:Titles as of the time of participation in the roundtable (*titles in brackets show current titles as of April 20, 2023)- Shigeki Mishima- Executive Officer, Group Chief Human Resources Officer (Group CHRO) Panasonic Holdings Corporation- Koji Kashima - Executive Officer and General Manager, Human Resources Department, Marubeni Corporation (Executive Officer CHRO)- Toru Shiroiwa - Executive Officer Corporate Sector, General Manager Human Resources Division, KDDI Corporation (Executive Vice President, CHRO, au Financial Holdings Corporation)- Masahiko Tomita - Managing Executive Officer, Senior General Manager of Global Human Resources and Administration HQ, OMRON Corporation (Senior Managing Executive Officer, CHRO and Senior General Manager, Global Human Resources and Administration HQ)Hiroki Hiramatsu - EVP, CHRO, Fujitsu Limited3. Moderator:Keiichiro Nishi - GlobisCorporate Education Managing Director, Graduate School of Management, Globis University Inc.4. Outline:Exchange of opinions and discussions5. Contents:Fujitsu blog (https://corporate-blog.global.fujitsu.com/fgb/2023-04-20/01/)(1) Panasonic Holdings Corporation :Head Office: Kadoma City, Osaka Prefecture, Japan; Representative Director, President, Group Chief Executive Officer: Yuki Kusumi(2) Marubeni Corporation :Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan; President, Chief Executive Officer: Masumi Kakinoki(3) KDDI Corporation :Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan; President and Representative Director: Makoto Takahashi(4) OMRON Corporation :Head Office: Kyoto City, Kyoto Prefecture, Japan; President and CEO: Junta Tsujinaga(5) Human capital management :An ideal form of management that considers human resources as capital and brings out the maximum value of human resources to improve corporate value over the medium to long term. In May 2022, the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry published its Human Resources Report 2.0, which summarizes the efforts and importance of putting human capital management into practice.[6] Graduate School of Management, Globis University :Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan; President: Yoshito HoriAbout FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$32 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.Press ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiries (bit.ly/3rrQ4mB)Source: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.