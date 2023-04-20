DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LESU LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Apr-2023
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 19-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 32.4144
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8225922
CODE: LESU LN
ISIN: LU1792117696
