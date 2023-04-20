DJ Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 19-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 59.1807
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2067110
CODE: KRWL LN
ISIN: LU1900066975
