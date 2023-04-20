TGS ASA: NASH Renewables and TGS Introduce NASH | dev - A combined wind, solar, and hybrid project optimization application

OSLO, Norway (20 April 2023) TGS, a global energy data and intelligence provider, announced today the launch of NASH | dev in partnership with renewables energy software company NASH Renewables. The platform is a wind, solar, and hybrid project optimization software application focusing on European markets. NASH | dev enables project developers to unlock the full potential of their renewable energy projects - economically and environmentally.

The software application enables the conversion of local wind and solar resources into the highest possible market value for merchant and PPA projects. It facilitates the configuration of a new renewable energy project in less than a minute and simulates asset-specific energy production, capture price and revenue forecasts in seconds.

NASH | dev also expands TGS' Wind AXIOM application to offer complete coverage of early-stage wind and solar site feasibility and annual energy production (AEP) analysis. Together, TGS and NASH Renewables will leverage their expertise and experience to provide digital solutions and insights that meet the unique needs of the energy industry.

Jan Schoolmeesters, EVP of Digital Energy Solutions at TGS, said: "Through this valuable collaboration of digital expertise and data coverage, TGS and NASH Renewables continue to drive innovation and digitalization in the renewable energy space."

Daniel Luecht, CEO of NASH Renewables, commented: "We are thrilled to launch NASH | dev to pave the way for a net-zero future and to meet the upcoming needs of the renewable energy industry. Our partnership with TGS will enable us to expand our reach and accelerate our industry impact."



NASH Renewables and TGS will be attending WindEurope in Copenhagen next week at booth # C1-C23 to demonstrate NASH | dev and its abilities to revolutionize the design of renewable energy projects. Interested parties are encouraged to sign up for a demo nstration .



A beta test group is also being established. Visit app.nash-renewables.com/beta and be a part of the future of sustainable energy.

To arrange a private viewing, email newenergy@tgs.com .

