DJ Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUS LN) Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Apr-2023 / 09:29 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 19-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.7828

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1391512

CODE: LCUS LN

ISIN: LU1781540957

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1781540957 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUS LN Sequence No.: 238283 EQS News ID: 1612617 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1612617&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2023 03:29 ET (07:29 GMT)