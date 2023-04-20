DJ Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US37 LN) Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Apr-2023 / 09:29 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 19-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.9875

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 700669

CODE: US37 LN

ISIN: LU1407888996

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1407888996 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US37 LN Sequence No.: 238261 EQS News ID: 1612573 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1612573&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2023 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)