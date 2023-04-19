Toubani Resources, Inc.: Toubani Seeks Voluntary Delisting From TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toubani Resources, Inc (ASX: TRE; TSX-V: TRE) ("Toubani Resources" or the "Company") announces that it has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") to voluntary delist the common shares of the Company (the "Delisting"). Toubani Resources believes that the Company's shares and overall liquidity will benefit from a centralised focus on the Australian Stock Exchange ("ASX") following its listing in November 2022.



Instructions will be provided to TSX-V shareholders shortly regarding the process of transferring common shares into "CHESS Depositary Interests", which will enable them to trade on the ASX. The Delisting is subject to the approval of the TSX-V.

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Phil Russo commented: "We believe a simplified listing structure is in the best interests of all our shareholders by improving liquidity in our shares as well as reducing ongoing administrative costs. Kobada is a significant, advanced development asset that stands to benefit from a focus on a single exchange and the Delisting best positions the Company to realise the asset's full value, particularly as our exploration program continues to deliver results and our optimisation studies are underway."

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board.

Phil Russo Jane Morgan Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Investor and Media Relations

+(61) 478 138 627 + 61 (0) 405 555 618

Phil.Russo@toubaniresources.com jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

About Toubani Resources Inc

Toubani Resources (ASX: TRE; TSX-V: TRE) is an exploration and development Company with a focus on building Africa's next mid-tier gold producer with its advanced Kobada Gold Project. The Company has a highly experienced Board and management team with a proven African track record in advancing projects through exploration, development and into production.

For more information regarding Toubani Resources visit our website at www.toubaniresources.com.

