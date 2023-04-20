Construction of the 400 MW Stubbo Solar Farm in New South Wales, Australia, is scheduled to start in May. Developer ACEN Australia is launching the tender process for a suite of works packages associated with the AUD 800 million ($536 million) PV project.From pv magazine Australia The Australian unit of Philippines-based AC Energy says that work on its second large-scale solar project in Australia is set to commence in the coming weeks. It has called for interested parties to submit expressions of interest (EOI) for 14 new work packages that have now opened for the 400 MW Stubbo Solar Farm. The ...

