YPF Luz has switched on a 100 MW solar facility in the province of San Juan, Argentina. It says the array is the first phase of a bigger 300 MW solar project.From pv magazine LatAm Argentinean oil and gas supplier YPF Luz has inaugurated a 100 MW solar power plant near the town of Bella Vista, in the northern Argentinean province of San Juan, northern Argentina. The Zonda PV facility is the first phase of a 300 MW solar project that will be finalized at an unspecified later stage. YPF Luz has invested around $90 million in the 100 MW plant. Part of this sum - $63.9 million - was raised by issuing ...

