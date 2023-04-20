Under the motto: "We understood and are becoming sustainable", Solvium Holding AG has issued a sustainability report. Solvium is one of the first companies in the real asset investment sector to present such a report, which is geared to the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The company sees itself as an actively shaping part of the economy and society. The declared goal is to make a sustainable contribution to a fairer and cleaner world as a medium-sized company.

In 2021, employees and board members almost simultaneously suggested thinking about strategies for more sustainability in the company. Shortly thereafter, the company launched a sustainability process aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the EU taxonomy with its ESG criteria. In the same year, Solvium was accepted as a member of the German Sustainable Investment Forum (Forum Nachhaltige Geldanlagen FNG). The sustainability report now prepared is the basis for the German Sustainability Code (GSC) checklist for non-financial reporting (CSR Directive Implementation Act CSR-RUG). Solvium will update this report annually and report on status and progress.

In 2022, Solvium Group began to align the company with society's increased requirements for sustainable and responsible business. In order to be prepared for future legal requirements at an early stage, various data in the area of CSR have already been and are being collected and gradually integrated into risk management.

André Wreth, CMO of Solvium Holding AG: "All of us, board members and employees, have understood that there is more to CSR than just buying recycled paper and green electricity, as it is sometimes derisively called. Because our working world is also part of the world we live in and we have to make sure that we deal with each other in a sustainable, fair and responsible way. What we live inside, we also carry outside: We have added the pillar "sustainability" to our investment concept consisting of the three pillars "return, security and availability" in order to comply with our own moral and ethical as well as legal requirements. Wherever possible, we want to give equal priority to economy and ecology in the future."

The sustainability report can be downloaded here: https://www.solvium-holding.ag/fileadmin/user_upload/SUSTAINABILITY_REPORT_2023_230405.pdf

www.solvium-holding.ag

