Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Präsidenten-Beraterin nun im Cybeats-Boot!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DTCZ | ISIN: SE0009947740 | Ticker-Symbol: 8T0
Frankfurt
20.04.23
12:03 Uhr
0,026 Euro
-0,070
-72,92 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROMORE PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROMORE PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
20.04.2023 | 11:26
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation to a Presentation of the Results from Promore Pharma's Clinical Trial PHSU05

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Promore Pharma (STO:PROMO)(FRA:8T0) In the light of the publication of the results from the clinical trial PHSU05, Promore Pharma AB (publ) invites to a webcast on Friday 21 April kl 10.00

On Friday 21 April at 10.00 CET, the company will host a webcast telephone conference with President and CEO Jonas Ekblom. After the presentation there will be a Q&A session. The conference call will be held in English and can be accessed via computer, tablet, or telephone.

The number of attendees is limited, please register for the conference in advance on the following link:
https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2804209179564870496

The conference call will be recorded and made available on the company's website after the call, and on Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance Youtube channel.

About Promore Pharma

Promore Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company that develops pharmaceutical product candidates for bioactive wound care. Today, the company has two drug candidates in late clinical development stages, that are based on endogenous peptides, and thus have a strong safety profile. These two products are intended for treatment of chronic wounds, and prevention of scarring on the skin and other tissues. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

For additional information, please contact

Jonas Ekblom, CEO
Phone: [+46] 736 777 540
E-mail: jonas.ekblom@promorepharma.com

Erik Magnusson, CFO
Phone: [+46] 708 565 245
E-mail: erik.magnusson@promorepharma.com

Promore Pharmas Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank

Attachments

Invitation to a presentation of the results from Promore Pharma's clinical trial PHSU05

SOURCE: Promore Pharma

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750325/Invitation-to-a-Presentation-of-the-Results-from-Promore-Pharmas-Clinical-Trial-PHSU05

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.