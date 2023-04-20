

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.41 billion, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $1.33 billion, or $0.99 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.0% to $6.15 billion from $5.35 billion last year.



Truist Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $1.41 Bln. vs. $1.33 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.05 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $6.15 Bln vs. $5.35 Bln last year.



