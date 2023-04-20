

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) released Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$142 million, or -$1.11 per share. This compares with -$143 million, or -$1.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Alaska Air Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$79 million or -$0.62 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.0% to $2.20 billion from $1.68 billion last year.



Alaska Air Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



