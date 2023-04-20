Karora Resources just reported the highest gold sales ever in a quarter with over 39,000 ounces Gold, Hannan Metals has been drilling at Kilmurry, Ireland to identify potential mineralized deposits and further evaluate the area, OceanaGold releases its mineral resource and reserve estimates for the year ending 2022 and Victoria Gold provided an overview of operational highlights in the first quarter of 2023 at its Eagle Gold Mine. Company overview: Hannan Metals Ltd. - https://www.hannanmetals.com/ ISIN: CA4105841064 , WKN: A2DJ8Y , FRA: C8MQ.F , TSX: HAN.TO More videos about Hannan Metals Ltd. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/hannan-metals-ltd/ OceanaGold Corp. ISIN: CA6752221037 , WKN: A0MVLD , FRA: RQQ.F , TSX: OGC.TO , Valor: 3102249 More videos about OceanaGold Corp. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/oceanagold-corp/ Karora Resources Inc. - http://www.karoraresources.com ISIN: CA48575L1076 , WKN: A2QAN6 , FRA: 5RN1.F , TSX: KRR.TO More videos about Karora Resources Inc. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/karora-resources-inc/ Victoria Gold Corp. - https://www.vitgoldcorp.com/ ISIN: CA92625W5072 , WKN: A2PVRH , FRA: VI9A.F , TSX: VGCX.TO , Valor: 51180022 More videos about Victoria Gold Corp. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/victoria-gold-corp/ Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Copper Production Exploration Newsflash Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV