

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KeyCorp (KEY) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $276 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $421 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $1.71 billion from $1.70 billion last year.



KeyCorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



