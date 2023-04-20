

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $4.18 billion, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $4.76 billion, or $0.66 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, AT&T Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.60 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $30.14 billion from $29.71 billion last year.



AT&T Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $4.18 Bln. vs. $4.76 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.58 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $30.14 Bln vs. $29.71 Bln last year.



