Nearly two-thirds of doctors (61%) said that work always or sometimes gets in the way of maintaining friendships

7 out of 10 doctors (68%) said not having enough time was the main challenge in maintaining close friends

Half of doctors (45%) report they do not have a best friend

Research conducted by Medscape UK has found that nearly two-thirds (61%) of doctors in the UK struggle to maintain friendships due to work pressures, reporting that work 'always or sometimes' gets in the way. Not having enough time was the top reason, cited by 7 out of 10 doctors (68%), for not being able to maintain strong friendships.

The survey of 1,027 hospital doctors and general practitioners investigated what gets in the way of them making and maintaining friendships. Around half of doctors (45%) said that apart from a spouse or romantic partner, they would not consider themselves to have a best friend. Nearly twice as many younger doctors (under 45) reported lack of energy as a barrier to maintaining friendships (38%) compared with those over 45 (21%).

"This research has uncovered another dimension to the consequences of the pressure doctors face every day a detrimental impact on their ability to form and maintain friendships. Just one doctor in ten we surveyed had no challenges maintaining friendships," said Vanessa Sibbald, Managing Editor at Medscape UK. "Strong friendships are incredibly important in maintaining mental health and managing stress. These results highlight the broad reaching impact the medical profession has on those who have dedicated their career to medicine."

As well as maintaining existing friendships, new ones are hard to come by for doctors. Nearly half (43%) of those surveyed, reported it being difficult or very difficult to make new friends twice as many as those who found it easy (20%).

Burnout

A quarter of all doctors (26%) reported that they lack the energy needed to maintain friendships, disproportionally felt by doctors under 45 (38% vs. 21%). One of the doctors surveyed said, "the pressure of my profession and the maintenance of relationships are often tied together which makes it difficult to begin and maintain friendships."

Medscape UK research from July 2022 found that half of junior doctors (45%) intend to pursue a non-clinical career, with burnout from work being the number one reason cited for all doctors considering leaving the profession (37%).

The gender friendship divide

Out of the 61% who said that work gets in the way of friendships, female doctors feel this more often than male doctors (68% vs 54%). One doctor said, "I'm working overtime every weekend and barely keeping on top of managing the home, husband, and dogs. I don't have time or energy for anything or anyone else."

From the 7 out of 10 of doctors (68%) who said lack of time was the top challenge in maintaining close friends, this was again higher for female than for male doctors (72% vs 64%). Another doctor added that, "I often have to log on and work from home on my days off. Missing opportunities to meet with friends."

