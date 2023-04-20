Anzeige
WKN: A2DTCZ | ISIN: SE0009947740 | Ticker-Symbol: 8T0
Frankfurt
20.04.23
12:03 Uhr
0,026 Euro
-0,070
-72,92 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Promore Pharma AB changes the AGM date to June 27

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Promore Pharma (STO:PROMO) (FRA:8T0)

The Board of Directors of Emplicure AB has decided to change the date of the company's Annual General Meeting to June 27, 2023.

Further information regarding the AGM will be published in the call, which will be published no later than four weeks before the new date. The 2022 Annual Report will be published no later than three weeks before the new date.

For additional information, please contact

Jonas Ekblom, CEO
Phone: [+46] 736 777 540
E-mail: jonas.ekblom@promorepharma.com

Erik Magnusson, CFO
Phone: [+46] 708 565 245
E-mail: erik.magnusson@promorepharma.com

Promore Pharmas Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank

About Promore Pharma

Promore Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company that develops pharmaceutical product candidates for bioactive wound care. Today, the company has two drug candidates in late clinical development stages, that are based on endogenous peptides, and thus have a strong safety profile. These two products are intended for treatment of chronic wounds, and prevention of scarring on the skin and other tissues. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Attachments

Promore Pharma AB changes the AGM date to June 27

SOURCE: Promore Pharma

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750337/Promore-Pharma-AB-changes-the-AGM-date-to-June-27

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
