

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genuine Parts Co (GPC) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $303.96 million, or $2.14 per share. This compares with $245.84 million, or $1.72 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Genuine Parts Co reported adjusted earnings of $303.96 million or $2.14 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $5.77 billion from $5.29 billion last year.



Genuine Parts Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $303.96 Mln. vs. $245.84 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.14 vs. $1.72 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.03 -Revenue (Q1): $5.77 Bln vs. $5.29 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.95 to $9.10



