

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.24 billion, or $2.47 per share. This compares with $1.07 billion, or $2.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.27 million or $2.53 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.7% to $5.92 billion from $5.55 billion last year.



Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $1.24 Bln. vs. $1.07 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.47 vs. $2.10 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.47 -Revenue (Q1): $5.92 Bln vs. $5.55 Bln last year.



