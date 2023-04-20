

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7.30 am ET Thursday, the European Central Bank is slated to issue the account of the monetary policy meeting of the governing council held on March 15 and 16.



Ahead of the release, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the greenback, it was steady against the yen and the pound. Against the franc, it dropped.



The euro was worth 147.64 against the yen, 0.9816 against the franc, 0.8811 against the pound and 1.0970 against the greenback at 7:25 am ET.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX